Duke falls to Georgia Tech in overtime

ATLANTA — With its top scorer having fouled out and 3-pointers not falling, Duke pieced together a valiant rally to force overtime in a game the Blue Devils desperately needed to win Tuesday night at Georgia Tech.

In the extra period, though, Duke’s inability to hit a shot left them further away from earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, including six points in overtime, as the Yellow Jackets beat the Blue Devils, 81-77, in ACC basketball at McCamish Pavilion Tuesday night.

The second loss in a row — both in overtime — left the Blue Devils (11-10, 9-8 ACC) almost certainly needing to win the ACC tournament championship to keep them from missing their first NCAA Tournament since 1995.

Duke shot just 44.1%, making 7 of 26 3-pointers. The Blue Devils made only 4 of 13 shots in overtime, including 2 of 7 3-pointers. Wendell Moore and Mark Williams each scored 20 points for Duke while Matthew Hurt scored 12 points before fouling out with 6:14 to play.

After Georgia Tech went scoreless over the final 4:41 of regulation to allow Duke to rally from eight points down to force overtime at 64-all, a Williams dunk off a pass from Joey Baker gave the Blue Devils a 66-64 lead in the extra period.