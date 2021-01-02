Duke-Florida State basketball game postponed; Krzyzewski would have missed game

Hours after No. 20 Duke said basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out tonight against No. 18 Florida State after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Krzyzewski was not in the Blue Devils' travel party. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement followed a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.

Meanwhile, the game between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech also has been postponed because a Virginia staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement on Friday, saying the positive test led to quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia program.

This is the second time COVID-19 has led to a disruption in Virginia's schedule. The most recent national champions halted activities for 10 days last month, leading to three games being postponed and one being canceled.

Wake Forest is scheduled to play at Virginia at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Cavaliers' visit to Winston-Salem on Dec. 16 had been postponed and has not been rescheduled.