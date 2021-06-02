Duke's Mike Krzyzewski to retire following the 2021-22 season

Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to retire following the 2021-22 season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Goodman, who tweeted the news on Wednesday, also said that the favorite to replace Krzyzewski is Jon Scheyer.

Krzyzewski has coached at Duke since 1980, winning five national championships and 15 ACC Tournament championships to go along with a record of 1,170-361.

Scheyer played at Duke from 2006 to 2010, helping the Blue Devils win the 2010 national championship his senior season. He's served as an assistant for Krzyzewski since 2014 and was elevated to associate head coach in 2018.

Duke missed the NCAA Tournament this past season for the first time since 1995, but the Blue Devils welcome one of the nation's top recruiting classes for the coming season.

Scheyer served as interim coach last year for Duke when Krzyzewski was sidelined for a January win against Boston College due to COVID-19 protocols. Scheyer has never been a college head coach.