Duke's Mike Krzyzewski: 'Wow, what a life'

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski knows that sorrow may visit him eventually. But the longtime Duke basketball coach would not let it be Thursday, as he looked toward his final season with the Blue Devils.
A day after news broke of his impending retirement after the 2021-22 season, a handoff to head-coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer, Krzyzewski beamed about the progression for the program and the way it will play out.
“Whenever we do this in the spring, I’m sure they’ll be some sadness in ending that. … I’ll be ready for that,” Krzyzewski said. “And I’ll be ready to see how these guys continue and be there to help them in whatever way I can.”
Basketball in North Carolina changed drastically in a two-month span. Krzyzewski’s announcement was preceded by an April retirement by former North Carolina coach Roy Williams. Both programs similarly are turning to former players – Scheyer and Hubert Davis, the two serving as assistants under the exiting head coaches – yet they are so different, too.
Williams’ and Krzyzewski’s retirement news conferences couldn’t have been any more different. When Williams surprised the basketball world, he strolled slowly into the Dean E. Smith Center to a somber clap. He said he was no longer the right man for the job, recognizing the need for a change even when he clearly wasn’t ready for the idea yet.
Krzyzewski walked in with Mickie, his wife, to flashing lights and the sound of “Everytime We Touch,” the song to which Cameron Crazies dance minutes before tipoff at Duke home games, with members of his family standing and clapping to the beat.
Williams fought back tears of a career ending. Krzyzewski, with more time to digest the change, didn’t have to entertain that battle nearly as much. And now, two giants of the rivalry will be gone for good this time next year.
“It will be different,” Williams said during the Rex Hospital Open on June 1. “But Vic Bubas and Dean Smith left, and Duke and North Carolina were still pretty good.
“Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski are leaving and (basketball is) still going to be pretty good in this area.”
Krzyzewski got emotional a handful of times when he laid out the main factors of his career: luck, opportunity and belief. He choked up the first time when he mentioned his parents, Emily and William. He did so again when he brought up Tom Butters, the athletics director who hired Krzyzewski at Duke in 1980.
He motioned to his family often, saying how proud he was of them, too, as they sat front and center from his view behind a microphone. Much like Williams, he’s ready for more time as a grandpa.
Krzyzewski dispatched the idea of a farewell tour. He’s expecting his fellow ACC coaches to try to beat him during their last matchups. Plus he’s welcoming a top-five recruiting class, too. That welcomes the typical Duke expectation of contending for an ACC championship and beyond, especially after a 13-11 season.
He’ll shift into an ambassador role for the university when he finishes, as Scheyer tries to carry forward the standards established during his 40-plus years.
When asked why Scheyer is the choice to take over the job, Krzyzewski motioned toward the 2010 national championship banner. Scheyer was a senior on that team.
“Jon’s done everything. And in the last few years, we’ve taken it up to another level,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s one of the smartest coaches in the country, to be quite frank with you. Nobody knows that as well as I know it, and Chris (Carrawell) and Nolan (Smith) know it. The players know it.”
He also waved off the notion that he’s leaving his job for what he called “bad reasons.” His health, the exhaustion of basketball during a pandemic or even the changing landscape in college athletics were all tossed out as options. It comes down to being the right time for him after a long and successful career.
"The reason we're doing this is Mickie and I have decided the journey's going to be over in a year,” Krzyzewski said, “And we're going to go after it as hard as we can."
As he listed his opportunities – to work with Bob Knight, to coach at Army and Duke, to coach the U.S. men’s national team to three Olympic gold medals – he stopped for a brief moment and summed his thoughts up.
“Wow, what a life,” Krzyzewski said.
The coach has plenty of time to prepare for his impending life change. And if sorrow ever comes to visit, Krzyzewski showed no signs of being worried about it now.
