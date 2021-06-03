Duke's Mike Krzyzewski: 'Wow, what a life'

He’ll shift into an ambassador role for the university when he finishes, as Scheyer tries to carry forward the standards established during his 40-plus years.

When asked why Scheyer is the choice to take over the job, Krzyzewski motioned toward the 2010 national championship banner. Scheyer was a senior on that team.

“Jon’s done everything. And in the last few years, we’ve taken it up to another level,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s one of the smartest coaches in the country, to be quite frank with you. Nobody knows that as well as I know it, and Chris (Carrawell) and Nolan (Smith) know it. The players know it.”

He also waved off the notion that he’s leaving his job for what he called “bad reasons.” His health, the exhaustion of basketball during a pandemic or even the changing landscape in college athletics were all tossed out as options. It comes down to being the right time for him after a long and successful career.

"The reason we're doing this is Mickie and I have decided the journey's going to be over in a year,” Krzyzewski said, “And we're going to go after it as hard as we can."