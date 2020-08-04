Dave Doeren is a football coach, not a doctor. Yet after the first day of preseason camp at N.C. State, he talked more about precautions and common-sense decisions involving the coronavirus than football.
And he put his foot in his mouth only once.
Doeren has given his players extensive instructions on staying safe, being smart and not costing teammates time off. He said all the right things but then said something alarming.
“I don’t mean this in a way that I’m not respecting COVID, because there are so many precautions for that,” he said in a response about heat-related issues mimicking virus-related issues. “But I’m more worried about heat illness and season-ending injuries than I am about a virus that in most cases in our guys’ age group is 3-5 days.”
That takes some unpacking, but he seems to be looking at this from inside out, assuming the virus will be spread only among his players and not, you know, people in Raleigh.
So I’m of the opinion that this isn’t all that earth-shattering a quote, given the context, but also that, again, he’s a football coach, not a doctor. Because he’s wrong about this, as are a lot of football coaches in America right now.
Doeren stressed to his players to “wear a mask when you’re in public.”
“Wash your hands and use Purell and the different things that are out there from the hand sanitizer standpoint,” he said. “Don’t go to parties where there are people that haven’t been tested. You just have to be super-smart. If you really want to have a season, you’re going to have to give up some things you normally may not have to give up. This year more than ever, if you want to have a season and not cross-contaminate and get guys into a contact-tracing situation, and now your selfish decisions have cost 10 guys 14 days of their season. We’ve talked a lot about this. Some of this is going to be challenging, but going to a party, getting in a swimming pool with a hundred people, things like that. Common sense needs to be common right now.”
Good, sound advice. Don’t contaminate the football team.
“You don’t know when you’re going to have that contact-tracing thing wipe out a position,” Doeren said. “All of a sudden, your fifth guy is your first guy. Every guy in the room had big eyes when I said that, but it’s real. They have to prepare themselves that way. Keeping these young men healthy and engaged and understanding the reality is part of what we talked about.”
All over the country, coronavirus experts are warning about contact with others, warning parents about sending children back to school, warning people that the virus is spiking and we’re a long way from being out of harm's way.
But there are a lot of people who just want to play football. The season is sacred; the team must be protected.
Doeren is just doing his job. He has to get a football program up and running during a pandemic. So maybe he can be excused for not knowing that people “in our guys' age group” aren’t getting over this in 3-5 days. They’re experiencing heart and lung issues that could last a lifetime.
In Wake County, 15.7 percent of COVID-19 cases have been found in 18- to 24-year-olds. So the best advice would be to not go to parties at all. Act as if you’re already infected.
It’s probably best that football coaches just coach football right now and not try to expound on the effects of the virus on young people.
It’s probably best we shut this whole thing down before we endanger the health of all of us, not just State’s football players.
