Elijah Davis, a son of UNC Coach Hubert Davis, carving his own path on the court at Division III University of Lynchburg

GREENSBORO - When Elijah Davis started his sophomore year at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia in the fall it took a little longer than usual to move in.

Davis, a sophomore guard on the Hornets’ basketball team, made his mom and dad wait as he said hello to classmates and friends he hadn’t seen in a while. He was in no rush because at a small college that has around 2,600 students there’s always a friend around every corner.

“He’s like the mayor on campus,” said Davis’ coach, Hilliary Scott. “Hubert and Leslie were patient enough during the move in because they knew Elijah was just being Elijah.”

Hubert, by the way, is in his second year as the head coach of North Carolina’s basketball program where all he did last season was guide the Tar Heels to the national championship game.

On Wednesday night at Guilford College on Jack Jensen Court inside the Ragan-Brown Field House the proud parents watched their son play against the Quakers in a typical Division III basketball game. The dimly lit arena sits about 2,500 but around 300 fans were there to watch Guilford beat Lynchburg 75-59 in a physical ODAC game.

If Elijah had decided to play at a Division I school and his parents were there and the game was on TV it’s a good bet the cameras would have found Elijah’s parents during every media timeout or any time Elijah made a shot.

In this case, however, in the anonymity of Division III Hubert and Leslie could watch the game in peace.

“I love having them here and it’s funny because when my family is at a game I usually play better,” Elijah said.

Elijah was coming off his career-best performance the game before in a 91-82 loss to Bridgewater where he scored 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting while going an impressive 5 for 9 on 3-point attempts. His family wasn’t at the game, but he texted both parents right afterwards.

On Wednesday night, thanks to mostly a man-to-man defense that the Quakers used, Elijah didn’t have as many open looks. He did score eight points on 3 of 6 shooting with two rebounds, an assist and a steal as he played 29 minutes. He also had three turnovers but on defense did a solid job against the Quakers’ most physical player, the 6-foot-5 and 230-pound senior, Myles Washington.

Elijah, who is 6-foot-4 and about 200 pounds, is a lot like his father in that he’s a very good shooter who knows the game well. Hubert, who was born in Winston-Salem, played at North Carolina in the early-1990s and went on to have an outstanding NBA career and is still one of the top 3-pointer shooters in league history.

Elijah is averaging nine points a game and leads the Hornets in shooting at 50%, which is a far cry from last season where he only saw action in 10 games averaging just five minutes per game.

“I would say it’s just learning from the older guys has been a big help and getting that experience last season helped,” Elijah said. “I learned the ropes a little bit last season to get my feet wet and now this year I’ve kind of been able to make the jump to help. I know it’s been a tough season (4-11 overall) but I’m just seeing how I can grow more to help us win some games.”

Sticking with the Hornets

Scott, who is in his 15th season at Lynchburg, remembers vividly what happened in April of 2021 when Roy Williams retired and Elijah’s dad was named the head coach. Hubert had been an assistant for the Tar Heels but was elevated after Williams retired with three national championships.

At that time Elijah was finishing out his senior year at Jordan High School in Chapel Hill and had already committed to Lynchburg. He had some other offers, and because of his academics, had a chance to possibly play in the Ivy League.

The first thought that crept into Scott’s mind was maybe Elijah would be changing his mind and walking on to play for his father in Chapel Hill.

“His dad was named the head coach and the first call I got was from Elijah and he said ‘absolutely’ I’m still coming to Lynchburg and it’s what I want to do,” Scott said.

Scott admitted as he has gotten to know Leslie and Hubert he realizes now that he shouldn’t have worried.

"Elijah followed through on his commitment and that says a lot about him and his family," Scott said.

Scott said it's easy to see the closeness the Davis family has because whenever Hubert's schedule permits he's at the Lynchburg games. And Leslie is at almost every game.

“His family is just unbelievable,” Scott said. “I think that Elijah being a son of a coach he knows what coaches go through and he understands. I don’t ever hear from his dad other than when he stops by to have lunch with his son or comes through town or maybe after games.”

Coming out of high school Elijah had options and laughs when reminded that Williams was hoping that he would walk on to play for the Tar Heels. Elijah said that Coach Steve Joyner Sr. at Division II Johnson C. Smith was also giving him a good pitch to come play in Charlotte.

Hubert’s father, who is Hubert Sr. and lives in Northern Virginia, and is Elijah’s grandfather played for the Golden Bulls in the 1960’s.

“That's something I've always thought about, just to play with my best friend who is my dad,” Elijah said about considering going to North Carolina as a walk-on. “I mean, that would have been amazing but I feel like God has me here for a reason and I feel like he’s showing me what I can do.”

Carving out his own path

Elijah doesn’t mind being a coach on the floor and his energy level is something teammates and the Lynchburg coaches rave about.

After he hit a long 3-pointer early in the game to tie the game at 23 on Wednesday night the Quakers called a timeout and Elijah was pumped up as they went to the bench for the timeout. There weren’t enough of those moments, however, as the Hornets dropped their fifth game in a row.

Scott only had one senior in his starting lineup and in the ODAC, where there are 13 schools, depth is hard to come by.

During one timeout after he was being replaced Elijah made sure to let his teammate know about Washington. “He plays physical, so you have to match that,” Elijah said.

Elijah, however, loves the process of trying to get better as a team and as an individual. He also loves the daily grind of school, basketball and the bus travel to conference games.

“He just has wanted me to be my own person and make a name for myself,” Elijah said about his famous father. “To have a father like that means a lot because it was my decision and I really liked what Coach (Scott) was saying about the school and everything so it’s been a perfect fit.”

The closeness of the family

Hubert preaches to all of his players at North Carolina about being a family and that’s how it is in his family as well.

During pregame warmups it was Leslie who casually went down to the layup line to get in a short conversation with her oldest son. She also got a quick hug and nobody seemed to notice while Hubert was up in the stands settling in to his seat.

Before the game Elijah looked up to his mom and dad and gave a thumb’s up.

After the game and after talking with a journalist the Davis family got to meet up in a darkened parking lot before Elijah boarded the bus for the drive back to Lynchburg.

With his father’s occupation Elijah is well aware he can’t get to all of his games but loves when he does make it.

“When I can look up in the stands and give them a thumbs up it means a lot,” Elijah said.

He doesn’t even need to ask for his father’s advice before a game.

“He just wants me to go play hard because he always tells me be grateful for the opportunity to play basketball because it is such a blessing,” Elijah said.

When reached by telephone on Thursday Hubert said what he loves the most is that Elijah is playing for all the right reasons. He loves the game, first of all, but his son also loves the process.

“It’s something we all love,” Hubert said about his father’s love of the game that was passed down to him and now it’s been passed down to Elijah. “All three of us have been able to something that we love and it’s so cool because Elijah loves his teammates and he loves the University of Lynchburg.”

In a cool statistic in the Davis family, Hubert Sr. played at the Division II level, Hubert played at the Division I level and now Elijah is playing at the Division III level.

When Hubert and Leslie talk about their oldest being in college it’s everything they had hoped it would be.

“He’s called it a mini Chapel Hill and that’s about right,” Hubert said. “He loves the coaching staff and it just checks all the boxes for us as parents and that’s all you could really as for. It just puts a smile on your face.”

Hubert doesn’t want the attention

When Hubert found out that a journalist wanted to do a story on his son’s play so far this season Hubert didn’t want to be interviewed at the game. Instead he was more than happy to talk by phone later in the week.

While Leslie and Hubert sat watching the game only a couple of fans approached them way up in the bleachers. After the game a few posed for pictures and the Davis family was cordial about it.

Hubert said whenever he goes to his children’s sporting events he’s there to be a father.

When Elijah was told that his father didn’t want to be interviewed at the game, Elijah wasn’t surprised.

“That’s him,” Elijah said. “He doesn't want a spotlight. That's been his entire thing because he just loves to sit in the corner and watch because he’s just a dad watching. It’s been that way the entire time I’ve played basketball.”

Maybe Hubert and Leslie will one day write a book about how parents should act as their children play sports but Hubert is a little busy right now coaching the Tar Heels.

Elijah is the oldest of three with a younger sister, Gracie and a younger brother, Micah.

“We’ve always been about family and I wouldn’t be where I am today without my families support,” Elijah said.

Hubert said he and his wife try to make it to as much of their children’s sporting events as possible because they love seeing them happy.

“With Elijah and with his younger sister and younger brother we got to Elijah’s brother’s soccer games or we go to his sister’s lacrosse games I’m there to support them and Leslie and are there to enjoy watching them do something they love,” Hubert said. “I’m not there to sign autographs or have a lot of conversations or take pictures. I just want to be a dad.”

Playing JV games last season

Hubert is obviously proud of how his son has progressed in his sophomore season but wanted it be known what Elijah did last season.

When Elijah wasn’t playing much at all he decided to play on Lynchburg’s jayvee team to stay sharp and try to improve. It’s something that Elijah did on his own, which isn’t what a lot of kids would do in this day and age, according to the Hubert, who at age 52 calls himself old school.

“Things are very different now,” Hubert said. “Kids and parents, they want what they want and they want it now. And the times are gone where patience or persistence of just working hard in earning your minutes and earning your time. I’m so proud of him… And he felt like the best thing for him was to play on the jayvee team. And he went up to the coach and asked could he play on the jayvee team. How humbling and mature that was for him to do that and it paid off because later in the season it earned him some time on the varsity.”

Being a teammate has benefits

Fellow sophomore Landon Sutton, who is from High Point and graduated from High Point Christian Academy, is a point guard for the Hornets. He says getting to known the Davis family has been a lot of fun and he finds them so down to earth about everything.

“He’s really a good guy and he’s one of the best people on our team,” Sutton said about Elijah. “He’s always encouraging and you can see he’s a coach’s son because he’s got those tendencies to say the right things that we need to hear.”

Sutton smiles when asked about reaping any benefits with tickets to North Carolina games.

Lynchburg, Va. is a little over two hours from Chapel Hill and Sutton said he got to go to a game last season at the Dean Dome.

“We also went to a football game and that was a lot of fun so he’s really been generous about a lot of things and there’s just nothing about him that says he’s big time or any of that,” Sutton said.

When it comes to being around the team and seeing Hubert a lot when he comes on visits that part has also been fun, Sutton said.

“It’s been a pleasure being around him and his family and they are just great people,” Sutton said.

The whole experience at Lynchburg

Elijah selected business administration as his major and says he’s been “killing it” with his grades. Thanks to Scott and his parents prodding, schoolwork is a priority.

He’s also growing closer to Scott, who won his 200th career game last season and is in his 15th season with the Hornets.

Scott says there’s no doubt that Elijah has turned into a team leader and is getting better and better by the day.

“He brings so many positive vibes and he’s always talking,” Scott said. “All the things you want kids to do he’s really doing those things and as a coach’s son he brings a lot to the table. I love the fact he’s gotten so much better from last season and it stems from his confidence.”

Elijah says there are so many more things he wants to learn as he continues his career as a college basketball player.

“Coach has really just become kind of a second father to me and that relationship is way deeper than just basketball,” Elijah said. “It was built through the recruitment process and then over the last year and half it’s been perfect.”

Father and son competition is real

Elijah said when he was growing up he didn’t realize how much of an influence his father had on him. He also didn’t realize how good he was as a player.

Elijah said his father never pushed him into basketball but eventually the tug was too much.

In fact, it should be noted that it was Elijah who decided he wanted to take basketball seriously at a young age. Hubert never pushed him into the sport.

“His best advice was to be my own person and he always wanted me to sort of choose my own path,” Elijah said.

There’s also been some healthy competition between father and son in the driveway through the years.

So the question had to be asked as to who is the better shooter?

“Oh it’s me,” Elijah said with a smile. Meanwhile just a few feet away it was mom who shook her head. Elijah’s smile got a little wider.

