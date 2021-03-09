Elon loses in CAA Tournament final, misses chance to earn first NCAA Tournament bid

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Elon's first trip to the NCAA Tournament will have to wait.

The Phoenix lost to Drexel 63-56 Tuesday night in the CAA Tournament championship game.

Elon, which did not win a game from Dec. 16 to Feb. 14, was trying to complete a four-game, four-day run even more improbable than the one Appalachian State made over the weekend and join the Mountaineers and UNCG in the NCAA Tournament field.

After beating Campbell 66-56 on Dec. 16, Elon did not win another basketball game for 60 days. In fact, they didn't even play a game after Jan. 3 until Jan. 30. The Phoenix lost eight in a row, including the first seven CAA games, before finally beating College of Charleston 66-55 on Feb. 14.

And that win sent Elon on another streak, with seven straight victories that propelled the Phoenix into the championship game.

The Phoenix beat Towson 69-48, top-seeded James Madison 72-71 and Hofstra 76-58 on the way to the CAA final.

Appalachian State, after losing six of its final seven-regular season games and enduring a nearly three-week break that lasted deep into February, won four games in four nights at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., to clinch the program's third NCAA bid.