Ethan Joyce: College Football Playoff doesn't care about Group of Five; it's time for G5 to stop caring, too

Stop caring about the College Football Playoff, Group of Five. Because it clearly doesn’t care about you.
A season that started on such shaky ground proved to have one benefit for non-Power Five conferences: This was the year a G5 team could capitalize and maybe get a shot at a playoff spot.
The answer looked promising enough. But clearly, and yet again, it will be another no. In Tuesday night’s release of the newest playoff rankings, the committee said everything, then followed by saying nothing.
Cincinnati, a team that has beaten seven of eight opponents by at least 14 points, fell back a spot after a tight 36-33 win at Central Florida. The No. 8 Bearcats were hopped by two-loss Iowa State, a team that lost emphatically to Louisiana (currently 19th) in their season opener. The Bearcats' upcoming game against No. 24 Tulsa this weekend has been canceled, and the committee used that as a chance to go ahead and give up on them.
Coastal Carolina, with its impeccable 10-0 record, sits at No. 13. Not only have they handled their business in this magical season, but after a cancellation with Liberty last week, the Chanticleers went out and found a better opponent, Brigham Young, and beat them.
When asked about the Chanticleers after the rankings were announced, committee chair Gary Barta gave a very nuanced answer (editor’s note for sarcasm) about how a Coastal Carolina team with two top-25 wins compares to a No. 12 Indiana team ranked higher with none.
“Well, each week is a new evaluation, and obviously this week Coastal — we had a data point, a game to watch, and I would just tell you that as a college football fan, watching that Coastal Carolina-BYU game was exciting. What a thrill,” Barta said. “They were ranked lower than the team they beat in BYU, and they moved up several spots as a result of that victory. They were able to run the ball. They were able to contain – slow down BYU's offense. Nobody can stop it. And they won the game. The committee put them at 13 based on that performance and the performance leading up to that, and I won't project further than that. We'll just wait and see next week what we have to evaluate.”
Man, that answer was a thrill, wasn’t it?
It was a similar answer given the previous year about Appalachian State. Then the Mountaineers were ranked No. 21 with three G5 teams in front of it. They had two Power Five wins at that point and a lone blemish, a loss to Georgia Southern.
Last year’s playoff committee chair, Rob Mullens, gave a similarly detailed answered (again, sarcasm) to the way they gauged App State and the others fighting for a New Year’s Six berth.
“Again, just résumé. Obviously Cincinnati, it's right there. We're in that discussion of 19 to 21. We watch the games. We see these teams as very close,” Mullens said on Dec. 3, 2019. “Boise State's win at Florida State, you compare that to App State's wins at South Carolina, North Carolina. Then Cincinnati's only losses are to ranked teams. We spent considerable time on that.”
The Group of Five has spent considerable time hoping on the playoff. Now it’s time to stop. If this year, with a strong Cincy and a meteoric Coastal Carolina left to the wayside to prop up a – checks notes – 5-0 Ohio State with one quality win against Indiana, won’t produce a G5 in the final four, none will. The Buckeyes are clearly talented and are one of the best teams in the nation, but if they get in, what’s been the whole point of the season in the first place?
Take your head pat, your New Year's Six assignment and go on home now, G5.
The money that comes to a Group of Five conference from one of its teams appearing in a New Year's Six game is substantial and a major boost. It is also, however, not enough anymore. Especially when you consider the American Athletic Conference has produced four of the last five Group of Five teams in the Six, a Sun Belt Conference that’s grown in national prominence and a Mountain West with its stalwart Boise State.
Expanding the playoff isn’t the answer here. Because even though it would give Group of Five football a better play in the numbers game (eight chances are better than four), the committee has done nothing to show it values Group of Five football. What would stop it from scooping up four more Power Fives and their large fan bases to boost those TV ratings more?
What’s the answer? It might be time for Group of Five football to have a tournament of its own. Originally an idea like this would have been a death wish because it gives the College Football Playoff full license to ignore the Group of Five. But if the committee is doing it in plain sight, what does Group of Five football have to lose?
The BYU-Coastal matchup, a 22-17 thrill ride, shows that there’s an appetite for that type of matchup. Especially since the two schools gave us one of the best games this season.
That bracketbuster matchup should’ve perked ESPN’s ears up about the potential of pitting the best G5s against each other in a regular format. The matchup that attracted ESPN’s "College GameDay" brought in more than 1 million viewers over to ESPNU, even though the game didn’t get prime channel placement. It was the most-viewed game on the U in five years. Put the work into it, and more will come.
G5 football shouldn’t be looked at as wholly inferior. Its best teams would give some plenty of Power Fives issues. The playoffs rankings have become nothing more than a midweek drama. And like most soap operas, the storyline is pretty clear, and the same cast of characters keeps showing up.
It’s time for the Group of Five to stop giving the playoff the time. Because the College Football Playoff clearly doesn’t do the same in return.
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!