Ethan Joyce’s Week 1 ballot in the AP Top 25

Hello all, and welcome to the first of weekly updates regarding my AP Top 25 ballot.
Let’s get right to it.
The most interesting component of this week’s ballot is near the bottom, which is mainly because of local intrigue. North Carolina drops out after a losing debut as the No. 10 team in the nation. Is there still time for the Tar Heels to recover for the rest of the season? Sure. But starting that way doesn’t spell the special season built up over the summer and preseason camp.
Two in-state teams enter: N.C. State and Appalachian State. They beat up two teams that will be near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference this year, but I felt the wins said a lot. In the Wolfpack’s case, a blowout start without sacrificing a score is strong.
And for App State, it’s fairly simple. This beat writer wanted to see Chase Brice play before voting the Mountaineers in. Quarterback was the only question, albeit a big one, that kept them off my preseason ballot.
I left Thursday’s game with East Carolina convinced enough. The reason? That was the dynamic fluidity in the offense I saw in 2018 and 2019. It’s something I never saw in 2020. App State ranked inside the top 10 nationally for rushing offense, and it leaned on that. The Duke’s Mayo Classic was a great debut for Brice and App State offensive coordinator Frank Ponce, who returned to Boone after two years at Louisville.
I'm likely voting for them much sooner than my ballot counterparts, but I'm now in my fifth season of covering the program. They've been in or flirted with Top 25 rankings the entire time. I'm seeing a hungry team that brought back so many important pieces. They should do it again, and contend for a Sun Belt Conference title, too, this season.
A few other notes:
• Georgia’s thwarting of Clemson doesn’t ring alarm bells for me just yet. It does show that the Bulldogs might be as serious a national title contender as they've been. The Tigers’ issue now is they no longer have their paws – sorry, sorry, I mean hands – on their destiny. Georgia has the talent and should be able to test an opponent’s weak points. And we all know Clemson will look different by the end of the season.
• Miami stays in my Top 25, but I’m grading on the Alabama curve here. The Tide has reloaded, and shockingly, it will be good again. Watching bits and pieces of that game, it baffles me just how good they are right now and it probably shouldn't. More questions will be answered about Miami this week with its home game against App State.
• This ballot will be one that pushes for Group of Five teams as hard as it can. Also, it’s going to reward upsets. UCLA deserves a spot because that offense was the Chip Kelly offense that enamored me with Oregon as a teen. Virginia Tech beat a top-10 team. Will they be on the ballot every week? Time will tell. But they earned it on Friday from me.
• Sorry, Charlotte – beating Duke isn’t enough for me, but it’s still a significant moment for the program.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 1 ballot in the AP Top 25
1. Alabama
Last result: Win, 44-13 vs. No. 14 Miami
Last ranking: 1
2. Georgia
Last result: Win, 10-3 vs. No. 3 Clemson
Last ranking: 5
3. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 40-35 vs. Tulane
Last ranking: 2
4. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 45-31 vs. Minnesota
Last ranking: 4
5. Texas A&M
Last result: Win, 41-10 vs. Kent State
Last ranking: 6
6. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 49-14 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Last ranking: 8
7. Iowa State
Last result: Win, 16-10 vs. Northern Iowa
Last ranking: 7
8. Notre Dame
Last result: Win in overtime, 41-38 vs. Florida State
Last ranking: 9
9. Oregon
Last result: Win, 31-24 vs. Fresno State
Last ranking: 11
10. Florida
Last result: Win, 35-13 vs. Florida Atlantic
Last ranking: 13
11. Clemson
Last result: Loss, 10-3 vs. No. 5 Georgia
Last ranking: 3
12. Iowa
Last result: Win, 34-6 vs. No. 17 Indiana
Last ranking: 18
13. Penn State
Last result: Win, 16-10 vs. No. 12 Wisconsin
Last ranking: 19
14. Southern Cal
Last result: Win, 30-7 vs. San Jose State
Last ranking: 15
15. Texas
Last result: Win, 38-18 vs. Louisiana
Last ranking: 21
16. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Win, 52-14 vs. The Citadel
Last ranking: 22
17. Utah
Last result: Win, 40-17 vs. Weber State
Last ranking: 24
18. Arizona State
Last result: Win, 41-14 vs. Southern Utah
Last ranking: 25
19. Wisconsin
Last result: Loss, 16-10 vs. No. 19 Penn State
Last ranking: 12
20. Mississippi
Last result: Win, 43-24 vs. Louisville
Last ranking: NR
21. UCLA
Last result: Win, 38-27 vs. No. 16 LSU
Last ranking: NR
22. Virginia Tech
Last result: Win, 17-10 vs. No. 10 North Carolina
Last ranking: NR
23. Miami
Last result: Loss, 44-13 vs. No. 1 Alabama
Last ranking: 14
24. N.C. State
Last result: Win, 45-0 vs. South Florida
Last ranking: NR
25. Appalachian State
Last result: Win, 33-19 vs. East Carolina
Last ranking: NR
