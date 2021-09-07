 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethan Joyce's Week 1 Ballot in the AP Top 25
0 Comments
top story

Ethan Joyce's Week 1 Ballot in the AP Top 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce headshot

JOYCE

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Hello all, and welcome to the first of weekly updates regarding my AP Top 25 ballot.

Let’s get right to it.

The most interesting component of this week’s ballot is near the bottom, which is mainly because of local intrigue. North Carolina drops out after a losing debut as the No. 10 team in the nation. Is there still time for the Tar Heels to recover for the rest of the season? Sure. But starting that way doesn’t spell the special season built up over the summer and preseason camp. 

Two in-state teams enter: N.C. State and Appalachian State. They beat up two teams that will be near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference this year, but I felt the wins said a lot. In the Wolfpack’s case, a blowout start without sacrificing a score is strong. 

And for App State, it’s fairly simple. This beat writer wanted to see Chase Brice play before voting the Mountaineers in. Quarterback was the only question, albeit a big one, that kept them off my preseason ballot. 

I left Thursday’s game with East Carolina convinced enough. The reason? That was the dynamic fluidity in the offense I saw in 2018 and 2019. It’s something I never saw in 2020. App State ranked inside the top 10 nationally for rushing offense, and it leaned on that. The Duke’s Mayo Classic was a great debut for Brice and App State offensive coordinator Frank Ponce, who returned to Boone after two years at Louisville.

I'm likely voting for them much sooner than my ballot counterparts, but I'm now in my fifth season of covering the program. They've been in or flirted with Top 25 rankings the entire time. I'm seeing a hungry team that brought back so many important pieces. They should do it again, and contend for a Sun Belt Conference title, too, this season. 

A few other notes:

Georgia’s thwarting of Clemson doesn’t ring alarm bells for me just yet. It does show that the Bulldogs might be as serious a national title contender as they've been. The Tigers’ issue now is they no longer have their paws – sorry, sorry, I mean hands – on their destiny. Georgia has the talent and should be able to test an opponent’s weak points. And we all know Clemson will look different by the end of the season.

 Miami stays in my Top 25, but I’m grading on the Alabama curve here. The Tide has reloaded, and shockingly, it will be good again. Watching bits and pieces of that game, it baffles me just how good they are right now and it probably shouldn't. More questions will be answered about Miami this week with its home game against App State.

 This ballot will be one that pushes for Group of Five teams as hard as it can. Also, it’s going to reward upsets. UCLA deserves a spot because that offense was the Chip Kelly offense that enamored me with Oregon as a teen. Virginia Tech beat a top-10 team. Will they be on the ballot every week? Time will tell. But they earned it on Friday from me.

 Sorry, Charlotte – beating Duke isn’t enough for me, but it’s still a significant moment for the program.

Ethan Joyce’s Week 1 ballot in the AP Top 25

1. Alabama

Last result: Win, 44-13 vs. No. 14 Miami

Last ranking: 1

2. Georgia

Last result: Win, 10-3 vs. No. 3 Clemson

Last ranking: 5

3. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 40-35 vs. Tulane

Last ranking: 2

4. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 45-31 vs. Minnesota

Last ranking: 4

5. Texas A&M

Last result: Win, 41-10 vs. Kent State

Last ranking: 6

6. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 49-14 vs. Miami (Ohio) 

Last ranking: 8

7. Iowa State

Last result: Win, 16-10 vs. Northern Iowa

Last ranking: 7

8. Notre Dame

Last result: Win in overtime, 41-38 vs. Florida State

Last ranking: 9

9. Oregon

Last result: Win, 31-24 vs. Fresno State

Last ranking: 11

10. Florida

Last result: Win, 35-13 vs. Florida Atlantic

Last ranking: 13

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11. Clemson

Last result: Loss, 10-3 vs. No. 5 Georgia

Last ranking: 3

12. Iowa

Last result: Win, 34-6 vs. No. 17 Indiana

Last ranking: 18

13. Penn State

Last result: Win, 16-10 vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Last ranking: 19

14. Southern Cal

Last result: Win, 30-7 vs. San Jose State

Last ranking: 15

15. Texas

Last result: Win, 38-18 vs. Louisiana

Last ranking: 21

16. Coastal Carolina

Last result: Win, 52-14 vs. The Citadel

Last ranking: 22

17. Utah

Last result: Win, 40-17 vs. Weber State

Last ranking: 24

18. Arizona State

Last result: Win, 41-14 vs. Southern Utah

Last ranking: 25

19. Wisconsin

Last result: Loss, 16-10 vs. No. 19 Penn State

Last ranking: 12

20. Mississippi

Last result: Win, 43-24 vs. Louisville

Last ranking: NR

21. UCLA

Last result: Win, 38-27 vs. No. 16 LSU

Last ranking: NR

22. Virginia Tech

Last result: Win, 17-10 vs. No. 10 North Carolina

Last ranking: NR

23. Miami

Last result: Loss, 44-13 vs. No. 1 Alabama

Last ranking: 14

24. N.C. State

Last result: Win, 45-0 vs. South Florida

Last ranking: NR

25. Appalachian State

Last result: Win, 33-19 vs. East Carolina

Last ranking: NR

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News