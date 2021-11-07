Ethan Joyce's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25 poll

Ohio State and Alabama dealt with pesky teams in Nebraska and LSU, respectively.

Oregon trailed Washington early before securing the win.

This is why college football, with all its madness, is a blessing.

- App State (7-2) is winning games with the margins that Cincy and other Group-of-Five teams need to. Once the Mountaineers got through their stretch of Louisiana and Coastal Carolina -- consisting of a loss and win, in that order -- they have a favorable course to attend the Sun Belt Conference title game. Louisiana already clinched the West Division, and with the victory against Appalachian, would likely host at this point. App State won’t have the luxury of an early division title. The Mountaineers and CCU have the same conference record with Appalachian holding the advantage. Stay on the path, and App State is fighting for a championship again.

- Here’s the thing that I find frustrating about the CFP, maybe more than any other reason. It completely overlooks some of college football's. Case in point, UTSA. The Roadrunners (I know I’ve mentioned it before, but I love that they have a distinct mascot) are 9-0. They are fun to watch, and they’re probably the coolest story going right now. But the committee would rather rank teams like Mississippi State, Minnesota and Wisconsin that reward UTSA.