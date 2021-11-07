 Skip to main content
Ethan Joyce's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25 poll
Ethan Joyce's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25 poll

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

For the purpose of clarity and sanity, this column will still refer to the AP Poll when it comes to the “last ranking” sections of the ballot below. Even though the College Football Playoff rankings are the alpha now, it would be odd to reference them here. Mainly because the CFP didn't rank some of the teams in the AP Poll.

With that said, let’s roll:

- Locally, Wake Forest (8-1) has seen its national standing rattled. The Deacons earned their first loss, but like it was mentioned in my story from the game -- UNC's win, in the grand scheme of the Deacons' potential achievements, meant very little. The matchup was a non-conference game, so that does nothing to rattle the ACC standings or the Deacons lead of the Atlantic Division. Wake Forest gets a chance to respond with a statement this week when they host N.C. State.

- Do you realize how nearly chaotic things went for top teams? Georgia had an easy assignment against Missouri, but others had to fight through.

Cincinnati won by a small margin against a 3-6 Tulsa team. The result will do no favors with a committee that already won’t acknowledge the Bearcats as a top-four option.

Ohio State and Alabama dealt with pesky teams in Nebraska and LSU, respectively.

Oregon trailed Washington early before securing the win.

This is why college football, with all its madness, is a blessing.

- App State (7-2) is winning games with the margins that Cincy and other Group-of-Five teams need to. Once the Mountaineers got through their stretch of Louisiana and Coastal Carolina -- consisting of a loss and win, in that order -- they have a favorable course to attend the Sun Belt Conference title game. Louisiana already clinched the West Division, and with the victory against Appalachian, would likely host at this point. App State won’t have the luxury of an early division title. The Mountaineers and CCU have the same conference record with Appalachian holding the advantage. Stay on the path, and App State is fighting for a championship again.

- Here’s the thing that I find frustrating about the CFP, maybe more than any other reason. It completely overlooks some of college football's. Case in point, UTSA. The Roadrunners (I know I’ve mentioned it before, but I love that they have a distinct mascot) are 9-0. They are fun to watch, and they’re probably the coolest story going right now. But the committee would rather rank teams like Mississippi State, Minnesota and Wisconsin that reward UTSA.

Those first two lost this weekend and haven’t been ranked in the AP poll all season. And Wisconsin started off as top-15 team and fell out quickly. Meanwhile UTSA keeps trucking. College football is fun. You can reward a surprise team or two, committee.

Ethan Joyce’s Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

Last result: Win, 43-6 vs. Missouri

Last ranking: 1

2. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 28-20 vs. Tulane

Last ranking: 2

3. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 26-17 vs. Nebraska

Last ranking: 6

4. Alabama

Last result: Win, 20-14 vs. LSU

Last ranking: 3

5. Oregon

Last result: Win, 26-16 vs. Washington

Last ranking: 7

6. Oklahoma

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 4

7. Notre Dame

Last result: Win, 34-6 vs. Navy

Last ranking: 8

8. Texas A&M

Last result: Win, 20-3 vs. No. 13 Auburn

Last ranking: 13

9. Michigan State

Last result: Loss, 40-29 vs. Purdue

Last ranking: 5

10. Michigan

Last result: Win, 29-7 vs. Indiana

Last ranking: 9

11. UTSA

Last ranking: Win, 44-23 vs. UTEP

Last result: 16

12. BYU

Last result: Win, 59-14 vs. Idaho State

Last ranking: 17

13. Ole Miss

Last result: Win, 27-14 vs. Liberty

Last ranking: 15

14. Oklahoma State

Last result: Win, 24-3 vs. West Virginia

Last ranking: 11

15. Houston

Last result: Win, 54-42 vs. South Florida

Last ranking: 20

16. Purdue

Last result: Win, 40-29 vs. No. 5 Michigan State

Last ranking: NR

17. Auburn

Last result: Loss, 20-3 vs. No. 14 Texas A&M

Last ranking: 12

18. Wake Forest

Last result: Loss, 58-55 vs. North Carolina

Last ranking: 10

19. Louisiana

Last result: Win, 21-17 vs. Georgia State

Last ranking: 24

20. Baylor

Last result: Loss, 30-28 vs. TCU

Last ranking: 14

21. App State

Last result: Win, 48-14 vs. Arkansas State

Last ranking: NR

22. Iowa

Last result: Win, 17-12 vs, Northwestern

Last ranking: 19

23. Arkansas

Last result: Win, 31-28 vs. Mississippi State

Last ranking: NR

24. N.C. State

Last result: Win, 28-14 vs. Florida State

Last ranking: NR

25. San Diego State

Last result: Win, 17-10 vs. Hawaii

Last ranking: NR

Joyce headshot

JOYCE

 Andrew Dye/Journal

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

Breaking News