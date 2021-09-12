Ethan Joyce’s Week 2 ballot in the AP Top 25

Welcome back to my Top 25 ballot.
This Sunday morning, I have a few thoughts instead of one main point like last week. So let’s take off from there.
- Appalachian State nearly proved my rankings right on Saturday. I put the Mountaineers No. 25 last week, and I was the only AP voter to do so. Nearly beating a talented Miami team — the Hurricanes won, 25-23 — says a good amount to me. Especially when you consider App State wasn’t at its sharpest in spots of that game.
They’ll be in the Top 25 again. And I still think they’re a top-25 team. I think that's reflected in Miami moving up due to the victory.
- A good amount of moving and shaking happened near the bottom of my top five. That’s what happens when two teams pull out victories against Top 25 opponents.
Oregon beating former No. 3 Ohio State, and Iowa doing the same to No. 9 Iowa State, jettisons both into big-dog territory. It also led to the small slide of Oklahoma. I think the Sooners are talented, and I let the season opener against Tulane (where the Green Wave had late life in the fourth quarter) slide. But I’m not going to be impressed by the thumping of Western Carolina when some others teams put together early signature wins. Can't help your schedule in the moment, but the fact remains the same.
- Side note off Oregon: I got to speak with Oregon coach Mario Cristobal during the offseason for my project on Hispanic/Latino coaches in Division I football. If you haven’t read that, by the way, I’d appreciate if you did.
After I asked him questions for my project, I asked about his team. I don’t recall his exact words, but I remember the sentiment: I think we can be really, really good.
Now, coaches say that all the time in the preseason. But I thought about that yesterday as they secured the victory against the Buckeyes.
- As a first-time top 25 voter, it seems easy to lean on legacy programs. Mainly because there's a feeling of safety. Like no reader will get too angry about it.
USC and Texas reminded me this week why I shouldn’t do that. Most voters had them in that 10 to 20 range, just like myself. I'll be more skeptical in preseasons going forward.
That was a huge win for Arkansas, though, which might have one of the nation’s most likeable coaches in Sam Pittman. There’s a lot of joy in that man’s heart.
So as you read my ballot, in the spirit of Pittman’s locker room victory cry, "turn that damn jukebox on.”
Ethan Joyce’s Week 2 ballot in the AP Top 25
1. Alabama
Last result: Win, 48-14 vs. Mercer
Last ranking: 1
2. Georgia
Last result: Win, 56-7 vs. UAB
Last ranking: 2
3. Oregon
Last result: Win, 35-28 vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Last ranking: 9
4. Iowa
Last result: Win, 27-17 vs. No. 9 Iowa State
Last ranking: 10
5. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 76-0 vs. Western Carolina
Last ranking: 4
6. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 42-7 vs. Murray State
Last ranking: 7
7. Texas A&M
Last result: Win, 10-7 vs. Colorado
Last ranking: 5
8. Clemson
Last result: Win, 49-3 vs. S.C. State
Last ranking: 6
9. Ohio State
Last result: Loss, 35-28 vs. No. 12 Oregon
Last ranking: 3
10. Florida
Last result: Win, 42-20 vs. South Florida
Last ranking: 13
11. Penn State
Last result: Win, 44-13 vs. Ball State
Last ranking: 11
12. Iowa State
Last result: Loss, 27-17 to No. 10 Iowa
Last ranking: 9
13. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 32-29 vs. Toledo
Last ranking: 8
14. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Win, 49-22 vs. Kansas
Last ranking: 17
15. Arizona State
Last result: Win, 37-10 vs. UNLV
Last ranking: 23
16. Miami
Last result: Win, 25-23 vs. App State
Last ranking: 22
17. Ole Miss
Last result: Win, 54-17 vs. Austin Peay
Last ranking: 20
18. Wisconsin
Last result: Win, 34-7 vs. Eastern Michigan
Last ranking: 18
19. Virginia Tech
Last result: Win, 35-14 vs. Middle Tennessee
Last ranking: 19
20. UCLA
Last result: OFF
Last ranking: 21
21. Arkansas
Last result: Win, 40-21 vs. No. 15 Texas
Last ranking: NR
22. BYU
Last result: Win, 26-17 vs. No. 21 Utah
Last ranking: NR
23. UCF
Last result: Win, 63-14 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Last ranking: NR
24. TCU
Last result: Win, 34-32 vs. Cal
Last ranking: NR
25. Auburn
Last result: Win, 62-0 vs. Alabama State
Last ranking: NR
