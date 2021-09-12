Ethan Joyce’s Week 2 ballot in the AP Top 25

Welcome back to my Top 25 ballot.

This Sunday morning, I have a few thoughts instead of one main point like last week. So let’s take off from there.

- Appalachian State nearly proved my rankings right on Saturday. I put the Mountaineers No. 25 last week, and I was the only AP voter to do so. Nearly beating a talented Miami team — the Hurricanes won, 25-23 — says a good amount to me. Especially when you consider App State wasn’t at its sharpest in spots of that game.

They’ll be in the Top 25 again. And I still think they’re a top-25 team. I think that's reflected in Miami moving up due to the victory.

- A good amount of moving and shaking happened near the bottom of my top five. That’s what happens when two teams pull out victories against Top 25 opponents.