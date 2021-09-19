 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethan Joyce's Week 3 Ballot in the AP Top 25
0 Comments

Ethan Joyce's Week 3 Ballot in the AP Top 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome back to my Top 25 ballot.

No dilly-dallying for me in this intro. Let’s roll:

- Local watch. I pulled UNC back into my top 25. The Tar Heels still have their issues — mainly on defense — but what a blast of an offense when they get rolling.

Wake Forest gets a better shot at my ballot next week if they handle Virginia. I just want to see them play against one more peer opponent.

App State made light work against Elon, and it should’ve. The biggest shame for the Mountaineers? Miami is doing them no favors in terms of boosting their strength of schedule.

- As I said in my first ballot, this is a voter that will try to pump up Group-of-Five (within reason, of course) programs. Fresno State gets to leap with its handling of the fast-rising UCLA, and man are they both fun and good.

The Bulldogs only loss so far came against Oregon on Sept. 4. That matchup initially looked like a negative against the Ducks. Now it seems like the indicator of two solid teams squaring up.

- Oklahoma, I need a bit of a break. I gave the Sooners slack when Tulane came roaring back in the first game. I didn’t make a big deal about you beating up on Western Carolina, even though it knocked you down a couple spots.

I needed to see a blowout against Nebraska. Not a game where the Cornhuskers made it interesting with a chance at the end (was it a great chance? No, but I digress).

There were almost a lot of bad things that happened in college football yesterday. Alabama was pressed. Clemson got Georgia Tech’s best shot. It was chaotic. I wish Nebraska had won. Give me the wackiness that I crave. 

- Auburn is a weird study for my ballot this week. I had the Tigers No. 25 last week, and after a loss, I have them there again.

I could not in good conscious drop them out after a close game with Penn State. Now Ethan, you might say, you dropped App State out of the ballot last week after a tight loss to Miami when the Mountaineers were No. 25. What’s the deal?

Penn State is trending in a completely different direction than Miami seems to be. In both those games, App State and Auburn had mistakes that cost them the end result, yet still managed to get back in striking distance late.

So my answer to your question, dear reader, is … well … um … *runs away from computer*

Ethan Joyce’s Week 3 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

Last result: Win, 31-29 vs. No. 11 Florida

Last ranking: 1

2. Georgia

Last result: Win, 40-13 vs. South Carolina

Last ranking: 2

3. Oregon

Last result: Win, 48-7 vs. Stony Brook

Last ranking: 4

4. Iowa

Last result: Win, 30-7 vs. Kent State

Last ranking: 5

5. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 38-24 vs. Indiana

Last ranking: 8

6. Texas A&M

Last result: Win, 34-0 vs. New Mexico

Last ranking: 7

7. Penn State

Last result: Win, 28-20 vs. No. 22 Auburn

Last ranking: 10

8. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 23-16 vs. Nebraska

Last ranking: 3

9. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 41-20 vs. Tulsa

Last ranking: 9

10. Clemson

Last result: Win, 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech

Last ranking: 6

11. Iowa State

Last result: Win, 48-3 vs. UNLV

Last ranking: 14

12. Notre Dame

Last result: Win, 27-13 vs. Purdue

Last ranking: 12

13. Coastal Carolina

Last result: Win, 28-25 vs. Buffalo

Last ranking: 16

14. Ole Miss

Last result: Win, 61-21 vs. Tulane

Last ranking: 17

15. Florida

Last result: Loss, 31-29 vs. No. 1 Alabama

Last ranking: 11

16. Wisconsin

Last result: OFF

Last ranking: 18

17. Arkansas

Last result: Win, 45-15 vs. Georgia Southern

Last ranking: NR

18. BYU

Last result: Win, 27-17 vs. No. 19 Arizona State

Last ranking: 23

19. Fresno State

Last result: Win, 40-37 vs. No. 13 UCLA

Last ranking: NR

20. Michigan State

Last result: Win, 38-17 vs. No. 24 Miami

Last ranking: NR

21. TCU

Last result: OFF

Last ranking: NR

22. North Carolina

Last result: Win, 59-39 vs. Virginia

Last ranking: 21

23. Arizona State

Last result: Loss, 27-17 vs. No. 23 BYU

Last ranking: 19

24. UCLA

Last result: Loss, 40-37 vs. Fresno State

Last ranking: 13

25. Auburn

Last result: Loss, 28-23 vs. No. 10 Penn. State

Last ranking: NR

Joyce headshot

JOYCE

 Andrew Dye/Journal

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News