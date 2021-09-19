Ethan Joyce’s Week 3 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my Top 25 ballot.

No dilly-dallying for me in this intro. Let’s roll:

- Local watch. I pulled UNC back into my top 25. The Tar Heels still have their issues — mainly on defense — but what a blast of an offense when they get rolling.

Wake Forest gets a better shot at my ballot next week if they handle Virginia. I just want to see them play against one more peer opponent.

App State made light work against Elon, and it should’ve. The biggest shame for the Mountaineers? Miami is doing them no favors in terms of boosting their strength of schedule.

- As I said in my first ballot, this is a voter that will try to pump up Group-of-Five (within reason, of course) programs. Fresno State gets to leap with its handling of the fast-rising UCLA, and man are they both fun and good.

The Bulldogs only loss so far came against Oregon on Sept. 4. That matchup initially looked like a negative against the Ducks. Now it seems like the indicator of two solid teams squaring up.