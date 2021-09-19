Ethan Joyce’s Week 3 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my Top 25 ballot.
No dilly-dallying for me in this intro. Let’s roll:
- Local watch. I pulled UNC back into my top 25. The Tar Heels still have their issues — mainly on defense — but what a blast of an offense when they get rolling.
Wake Forest gets a better shot at my ballot next week if they handle Virginia. I just want to see them play against one more peer opponent.
App State made light work against Elon, and it should’ve. The biggest shame for the Mountaineers? Miami is doing them no favors in terms of boosting their strength of schedule.
- As I said in my first ballot, this is a voter that will try to pump up Group-of-Five (within reason, of course) programs. Fresno State gets to leap with its handling of the fast-rising UCLA, and man are they both fun and good.
The Bulldogs only loss so far came against Oregon on Sept. 4. That matchup initially looked like a negative against the Ducks. Now it seems like the indicator of two solid teams squaring up.
- Oklahoma, I need a bit of a break. I gave the Sooners slack when Tulane came roaring back in the first game. I didn’t make a big deal about you beating up on Western Carolina, even though it knocked you down a couple spots.
I needed to see a blowout against Nebraska. Not a game where the Cornhuskers made it interesting with a chance at the end (was it a great chance? No, but I digress).
There were almost a lot of bad things that happened in college football yesterday. Alabama was pressed. Clemson got Georgia Tech’s best shot. It was chaotic. I wish Nebraska had won. Give me the wackiness that I crave.
- Auburn is a weird study for my ballot this week. I had the Tigers No. 25 last week, and after a loss, I have them there again.
I could not in good conscious drop them out after a close game with Penn State. Now Ethan, you might say, you dropped App State out of the ballot last week after a tight loss to Miami when the Mountaineers were No. 25. What’s the deal?
Penn State is trending in a completely different direction than Miami seems to be. In both those games, App State and Auburn had mistakes that cost them the end result, yet still managed to get back in striking distance late.
So my answer to your question, dear reader, is … well … um … *runs away from computer*
Ethan Joyce’s Week 3 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
Last result: Win, 31-29 vs. No. 11 Florida
Last ranking: 1
2. Georgia
Last result: Win, 40-13 vs. South Carolina
Last ranking: 2
3. Oregon
Last result: Win, 48-7 vs. Stony Brook
Last ranking: 4
4. Iowa
Last result: Win, 30-7 vs. Kent State
Last ranking: 5
5. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 38-24 vs. Indiana
Last ranking: 8
6. Texas A&M
Last result: Win, 34-0 vs. New Mexico
Last ranking: 7
7. Penn State
Last result: Win, 28-20 vs. No. 22 Auburn
Last ranking: 10
8. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 23-16 vs. Nebraska
Last ranking: 3
9. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 41-20 vs. Tulsa
Last ranking: 9
10. Clemson
Last result: Win, 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech
Last ranking: 6
11. Iowa State
Last result: Win, 48-3 vs. UNLV
Last ranking: 14
12. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 27-13 vs. Purdue
Last ranking: 12
13. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Win, 28-25 vs. Buffalo
Last ranking: 16
14. Ole Miss
Last result: Win, 61-21 vs. Tulane
Last ranking: 17
15. Florida
Last result: Loss, 31-29 vs. No. 1 Alabama
Last ranking: 11
16. Wisconsin
Last result: OFF
Last ranking: 18
17. Arkansas
Last result: Win, 45-15 vs. Georgia Southern
Last ranking: NR
18. BYU
Last result: Win, 27-17 vs. No. 19 Arizona State
Last ranking: 23
19. Fresno State
Last result: Win, 40-37 vs. No. 13 UCLA
Last ranking: NR
20. Michigan State
Last result: Win, 38-17 vs. No. 24 Miami
Last ranking: NR
21. TCU
Last result: OFF
Last ranking: NR
22. North Carolina
Last result: Win, 59-39 vs. Virginia
Last ranking: 21
23. Arizona State
Last result: Loss, 27-17 vs. No. 23 BYU
Last ranking: 19
24. UCLA
Last result: Loss, 40-37 vs. Fresno State
Last ranking: 13
25. Auburn
Last result: Loss, 28-23 vs. No. 10 Penn. State
Last ranking: NR
336-727-7165