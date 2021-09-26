Ethan Joyce’s Week 4 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Hello again, dear friends and readers. Welcome back to my ballot party.
This week’s column topper is easy to write. It’s time for Wake Forest to be ranked, and there’s no disputing that now.
I waited one more week before I finally made the decision — four of my AP Top 25 counterparts voted for the Deacons last week, one as high as 22nd. Really, I needed to see Wake Forest in one more matchup with a peer after starting the season with a Group-of-Five team that hadn’t played since 2019 and an overmatched FCS opponent.
The Deacons answered my lingering questions against Virginia in a 37-17 victory. To call it an all-around victory might be an understatement: Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions while defensively, it kept a high-flying to its lowest scoring total of the season.
I came into covering Wake Forest knowing the offense could produce. The defense is what I really wanted to spend the first few weeks of the season learning about. Virginia is a team that can get in a firefight at any time. Preventing that, in my mind, is a big deal.
You’ll notice I have them just one spot ahead of upset artist N.C. State. In a wide-open ACC, those two have a shot to be problematic for teams going forward. I’m really looking forward to their matchup on Nov. 13.
Here are a couple more thoughts:
- North Carolina caught one on the chin from a Georgia Tech team that’s stringing together some strong defensive football.
The Yellow Jackets are going through one of my favorite scenarios to cover: A team that gets some confidence and starts a little hot streak. Especially cool for a program that’s still in a heavy rebuild.
- I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I do believe when the season is over, App State is a ranked team. In a dilemma of whether or not to rank them this week, I didn’t really have space on my ballot. I was due to get Michigan on there, and N.C. State deserved their credit for beating Clemson. I’ve covered Wake Forest here.
There was a lot of wackiness in college football this weekend, but not enough to open a low spot in my rankings. Please curse the college football gods and not me.
The Mountaineers game against Marshall was a thrill ride. Maybe — MAYBE — the most fun game I’ve covered at Kidd Brewer Stadium. I think if App State can start cutting out the mistakes, a lot more people are going to start taking notice of them again.
- I joked with a friend this morning that my ballot felt naked without Clemson, who with Alabama are the CFP era standard.
But it’s time to stop letting that fact boost these Tigers up. I know there’s still oodles of talent on a roster, with many recruiting stars to show for it. Play and results are the problems here.
This Clemson team just isn’t cutting it right now, and it’s that simple.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 4 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
Last result: Win, 63-14 vs. Southern Miss
Last ranking: 1
2. Georgia
Last result: Win, 62-0 vs. Vanderbilt
Last ranking: 2
3. Oregon
Last result: Win, 41-19 vs. Arizona
Last ranking: 3
4. Iowa
Last result: Win, 24-14 vs. Colorado State
Last ranking: 5
5. Cincinnati
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 8
6. Penn State
Last result: Win, 38-17 vs. Villanova
Last ranking: 6
7. Arkansas
Last result: Win, 45-15 vs. Georgia Southern
Last ranking: NR
8. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 41-18 vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Last ranking: 12
9. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 59-7 vs. Akron
Last ranking: 10
10. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 16-13 vs. West Virginia
Last ranking: 4
11. Florida
Last result: Win, 38-14 vs. Tennessee
Last ranking: 11
12. Ole Miss
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 17
13. Texas A&M
Last result: Loss, 20-10 vs. No. 16 Arkansas
Last ranking: 7
14. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Win, 53-3 vs. UMass
Last ranking: 17
15. BYU
Last result: Win, 35-27 vs. South Florida
Last ranking: 15
16. Fresno State
Last result: Win, 38-30 vs. UNLV
Last ranking: 22
17. Michigan State
Last result: Win, 23-20 vs. Nebraska
Last ranking: 20
18. Michigan
Last result: Win, 20-13 vs. Rutgers
Last ranking: 19
19. Auburn
Last result: Win, 34-24 vs. Georgia State
Last ranking: 23
20. Iowa State
Last result: Loss, 31-29 vs. Baylor
Last ranking: 14
21. Wake Forest
Last result: Win, 37-17 vs. Virginia
Last ranking: NR
22. N.C. State
Last result: Win, 27-21 (2OT) vs. No. 9 Clemson
Last ranking: NR
23. Wisconsin
Last result: Loss, 41-13 vs. No. 12 Notre Dame
Last ranking: 18
24. Arizona State
Last result: Win, 35-13 vs. Colorado
Last ranking: 19
25. UCLA
Last result: Win, 35-24 vs. Stanford
Last ranking: 13
