Ethan Joyce’s Week 4 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Hello again, dear friends and readers. Welcome back to my ballot party.

This week’s column topper is easy to write. It’s time for Wake Forest to be ranked, and there’s no disputing that now.

I waited one more week before I finally made the decision — four of my AP Top 25 counterparts voted for the Deacons last week, one as high as 22nd. Really, I needed to see Wake Forest in one more matchup with a peer after starting the season with a Group-of-Five team that hadn’t played since 2019 and an overmatched FCS opponent.

The Deacons answered my lingering questions against Virginia in a 37-17 victory. To call it an all-around victory might be an understatement: Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions while defensively, it kept a high-flying to its lowest scoring total of the season.

I came into covering Wake Forest knowing the offense could produce. The defense is what I really wanted to spend the first few weeks of the season learning about. Virginia is a team that can get in a firefight at any time. Preventing that, in my mind, is a big deal.