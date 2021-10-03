Ethan Joyce’s Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.
Let’s cover some ground:
- Cincinnati, you Group of Five darling. When I started writing this column, I said my ballot would contain a heavy G5 emphasis.
Now that doesn’t mean I would boost teams higher than normal because of it — even though I’ve had the Bearcats ranked higher than their actual ranking for most of the season — but I meant it as a way to convey effort on my end.
Cincy made it easy for everyone this week, besting Notre Dame in a top-10 matchup where the Bearcats dominated. I say that again: Dominated. I swear, there is legitimately no reason for them not to make the College Football Playoff if they stay on course, but I’m sure the committee will try and find one.
If I finally get to see a G5 team in that playoff, I think I would be at peace. I'd vanish like a Jedi and become one with the college football force.
- On that note, the upper portion of the ballot is where things get a bit more difficult sometimes when carrying G5 teams into the big dog conversation. Case in point, Coastal Carolina. I’ve been high on the Chanticleers too. And in a week where almost all of my teams from No. 7 to No. 15 seemed to lose, staying rank and file would have pushed CCU in the top 10.
I couldn’t justify that with a blowout win against Louisiana-Monroe, though. The Chanticleers schedule has been softer to start the season, and I don’t think they’re better than teams like Arkansas and Oregon. I need to see a little more against stronger competition before I even try to make that case.
So they’ve been held back in lieu of other teams this week. I know the Appalachian State fans reading this still thinks that is too high, but don't worry, it will only bother you for a couple minutes.
- A lot of national folks have started paying attention to Wake Forest, and that close game on Saturday will make the rest look toward Winston-Salem, too.
There was no panic detected in the Deacons as they fought toward a 37-34 win from a Louisville team that wouldn’t lay down. On a side note: I thought former App State coach Scott Satterfield called a really strong game there. Felt like old times for me watching in the press box.
The Deacons got challenged and they answered. And if they find themselves in more tight games, they can lean on the most accurate kicker in the country, Nick Sciba.
- I pondered on App State for a while this morning: do I return them to the rankings yet, or do I wait and see what happens at Louisiana on Oct. 12? I decided the former after the Mountaineers rolled through Atlanta in a 45-16 win against Georgia State.
I’ve felt like this App State team would be a slow burn: a good team that once it finds its rhythm can be a great team in conference play. It’s to be determined if that plays out, but Saturday was a good start.
- One last thing: remember how I mentioned that so many teams in the middle of my ballot lost? Well, it made things hard this week. That’s all I have to add. Just pandering for a little sympathy.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
Last result: Win, 42-21 vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
Last ranking: 1
2. Georgia
Last result: Win, 37-0 vs. No. 8 Arkansas
Last ranking: 2
3. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 24-13 vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Last ranking: 7
4. Iowa
Last result: Win, 51-14 vs. Maryland
Last ranking: 5
5. Penn State
Last result: Win, 24-0 vs. Indiana
Last ranking: 4
6. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 37-31 vs. Kansas State
Last ranking: 6
7. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 52-13 vs. Rutgers
Last ranking: 11
8. BYU
Last result: Win, 34-20 vs. Utah State
Last ranking: 13
9. Michigan State
Last result: Win, 48-31 vs. Western Kentucky
Last ranking: 17
10. Michigan
Last result: Win, 38-17 vs. Wisconsin
Last ranking: 14
11. Arkansas
Last result: Loss, 37-0 vs. No. 2 Georgia
Last ranking: 8
12. Oregon
Last result: Loss (OT), 31-24 to Stanford
Last ranking: 3
13. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Win, 59-6 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Last ranking: 16
14. Oklahoma State
Last result: Win, 24-21 vs. No. 21 Baylor
Last ranking: 19
15. Wake Forest
Last result: Win, 37-34 vs. Louisville
Last ranking: 24
16. Ole Miss
Last result: Loss, 42-21 vs. No. 1 Alabama
Last ranking: 12
17. Kentucky
Last result: Win, 20-13 vs. No. 10 Florida
Last ranking: NR
18. Auburn
Last result: Win, 24-19 vs. LSU
Last ranking: 22
19. Notre Dame
Last result: Loss, 24-13 vs. Cincinnati
Last ranking: 9
20. N.C. State
Last result: Win, 34-27 vs. Louisiana Tech
Last ranking: 23
21. Florida
Last result: Loss, 20-13 vs. Kentucky
Last ranking: 10
22. Texas A&M
Last result: Loss, 26-22 vs. Mississippi State
Last ranking: 15
23. Arizona State
Last result: Win, 42-23 vs. No. 20 UCLA
Last ranking: NR
24. Appalachian State
Last result: Win, 45-16 vs. Georgia State
Last ranking: NR
25. San Diego State
Last result: Win, 48-21 vs. Towson
Last ranking: NR
