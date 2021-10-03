Ethan Joyce’s Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

Let’s cover some ground:

- Cincinnati, you Group of Five darling. When I started writing this column, I said my ballot would contain a heavy G5 emphasis.

Now that doesn’t mean I would boost teams higher than normal because of it — even though I’ve had the Bearcats ranked higher than their actual ranking for most of the season — but I meant it as a way to convey effort on my end.

Cincy made it easy for everyone this week, besting Notre Dame in a top-10 matchup where the Bearcats dominated. I say that again: Dominated. I swear, there is legitimately no reason for them not to make the College Football Playoff if they stay on course, but I’m sure the committee will try and find one.

If I finally get to see a G5 team in that playoff, I think I would be at peace. I'd vanish like a Jedi and become one with the college football force.