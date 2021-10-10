Ethan Joyce’s Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25:

- Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M allows Georgia to step into my No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs might’ve been the best team in the nation anyway — feels like them and the Tide are on a different level from everyone else — and that’ll be tested this week when they host No. 13 Kentucky. They’ve already dismantled two ranked SEC opponents in Arkansas (37-0) and Auburn (34-10) these last two weeks, respectively.

- It will be interesting to see if the win against Texas is a turning point for Oklahoma. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took over the first-team offense and the Sooners. He might be a revelation for this second half of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.

- I’m curious how far other voters drop Penn State. Normally, I wouldn’t move them down as far as I did in a top-five matchup. That said, they let a two-score lead in the first half get out of their hands.

- I didn’t want to move Arkansas down after such a thrilling game with Ole Miss. I essentially just flip-flopped the two of them.