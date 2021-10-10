 Skip to main content
Ethan Joyce's Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25
Ethan Joyce's Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

I try to start this column locally, and outside of stating the obvious, that means circling back to Wake Forest again.

Winning is a skill, and when a team is able to do it in different situations, that’s when you really start seeing a championship DNA present itself. Was yesterday’s 40-37 overtime win at Syracuse pretty? No, but A.T. Perry’s touchdown catch to end the day sure was.

The Orange appeared to run wherever they wanted, no matter if it was quarterback Garrett Shrader (178 rushing yards and a touchdown) or running back Sean Tucker (153 yards and two touchdowns). And the Deacons’ offense had its moments of concern too.

There’s plenty to work on, for sure, as they approach the off week. But the fact of the matter is that winners win. Wake Forest is getting the attention it deserves right now. The closing four-games of the season still loom as the most difficult stretch the Deacons will see, but this team has shown more than enough that it can answer the bell when it’s ringing.

A few other thoughts:

- Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M allows Georgia to step into my No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs might’ve been the best team in the nation anyway — feels like them and the Tide are on a different level from everyone else — and that’ll be tested this week when they host No. 13 Kentucky. They’ve already dismantled two ranked SEC opponents in Arkansas (37-0) and Auburn (34-10) these last two weeks, respectively.

- It will be interesting to see if the win against Texas is a turning point for Oklahoma. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took over the first-team offense and the Sooners. He might be a revelation for this second half of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.

- I’m curious how far other voters drop Penn State. Normally, I wouldn’t move them down as far as I did in a top-five matchup. That said, they let a two-score lead in the first half get out of their hands.

- I didn’t want to move Arkansas down after such a thrilling game with Ole Miss. I essentially just flip-flopped the two of them.

- One more Wake Forest note: if you haven’t, watch play-by-play announcer Stan Cotten’s call of Perry’s game-winning catch. It’s phenomenal. And major kudos to his broadcast partner Lary Sorenson, who got out of the way to let call breathe. Sorenson eventually breaks in with an "oh my goodness" like everyone else was thinking. Just a great overall moment in their booth. 

Ethan Joyce’s Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

Last result: Win, 34-10 vs. No. 18 Auburn

Last ranking: 2

2. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 52-3 vs. Temple

Last ranking: 5

3. Iowa

Last result: Win, 23-20 vs. No. 4 Penn State

Last ranking: 3

4. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 55-48 vs. No. 21 Texas

Last ranking: 6

5. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 66-17 vs. Maryland

Last ranking: 7

6. Alabama

Last result: Loss, 41-38 vs. Texas A&M

Last ranking: 1

7. Michigan State

Last result: Win, 31-13 vs. Rutgers

Last ranking: 11

8. Michigan

Last result: Win, 32-29 vs. Nebraska

Last ranking: 9

9. Ole Miss

Last result: Win, 52-51 vs. No. 13 Arkansas

Last ranking: 17

10. Penn State

Last result: Loss, 23-20 vs. No. 3 Iowa

Last ranking: 4

11. Oregon

Last result: 8

Last ranking: 3

12. Wake Forest

Last result: Win (OT), 40-37 v. Syracuse

Last ranking: 24

13. Kentucky

Last result: Win, 42-21 vs. LSU

Last ranking: 16

14. Coastal Carolina

Last result: Win, 52-20 vs. Arkansas State

Last ranking: 15

15. Notre Dame

Last result: Win, 32-29 vs. Virginia Tech

Last ranking: 14

16. Oklahoma State

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 12

17. Florida

Last result: Win, 42-0 vs. Vanderbilt

Last ranking: 20

18. Arkansas

Last result: Loss, 52-51 vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

Last ranking: 13

19. N.C. State

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 23

20. Texas A&M

Last result: Win, 41-38 vs. No. 1 Alabama

Last ranking: NR

21. Arizona State

Last result: Win, 28-10 vs. Stanford

Last ranking: NR

22. Southern Methodist

Last result: Win, 31-24 vs. Army

Last ranking: 24

23. BYU

Last result: Loss, 26-17 vs. Boise State

Last ranking: 10

24. Appalachian State

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: NR

25. San Diego State

Last result: Win, 31-7 vs. New Mexico

Last ranking: 25

