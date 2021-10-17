Ethan Joyce’s Week 7 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.
With Wake Forest off this week and Appalachian State playing on Tuesday, this sportswriter had an open weekend. And I’ll be honest: it was a little unnerving.
It also cleared a path to work on home projects. So as I wait for a coat of paint to dry on the kitchen cabinets, here are a few thoughts:
- Louisiana cracks into my top 25 rankings after a Tuesday night thumping of the Mountaineers, 41-13. That was the most complete game for a team that’s been a tad inconsistent to start the season. If that performance was a harbinger of games to come, the Sun Belt should watch out. Weekday games are double edged for Group-of-Five teams — they give a chance to star on the mainstage, but also give watchers plenty of time to forget the results when Saturday rolls around. I’m not sure how many other voters will look the Ragin’ Cajuns’ way this week, but they should start.
- Cincinnati did exactly what it needed to do on Saturday night. The Bearcats ran through UCF, and did so in an unrelenting fashion. For them to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation, they’ll need to beat every team like that from here on out. Cincy can’t rely on the CFP committee, and that means giving it no blemishes to use in a case against the Bearcats.
- UTSA is 7-0, and if that doesn’t deserve a ranking, I don’t know what does. In the stronger side of Conference USA, UTSA is one of three teams still undefeated in conference play (joined by UTEP and UAB in the West Division). I’m on the Roadrunners’ bandwagon. Meep meep.
- It’s been a rough tumble out of my top 25 for Arkansas, who I think will be back in by the end of 2021. But after three straight losses — first to the Georgia juggernaut, 37-0, then in a shootout against Ole Miss, 52-51, before this Auburn loss — it has to happen. The Tigers have been ranked this season too, so I contemplated leaving Arkansas in for one more week. But there were too many solid wins to reward.
Alright, let's get back to painting. See you next weekend.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 7 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
Last result: Win, 30-13 vs. No. 11 Kentucky
Last ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 56-21 vs. UCF
Last ranking: 3
3. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 52-31 vs. TCU
Last ranking: 4
4. Ohio State
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 6
5. Alabama
Last result: Win, 49-9 vs. Mississippi State
Last ranking: 5
6. Michigan State
Last result: Win, 20-15 vs. Indiana
Last ranking: 10
7. Michigan
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 8
8. Ole Miss
Last result: Win, 31-26 vs. Tennessee
Last ranking: 13
9. Iowa
Last result: Loss, 24-7 to Purdue
Last ranking: 2
10. Penn State
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 7
11. Oregon
Last result: Win, 24-17 vs. Cal
Last ranking: 8
12. Oklahoma State
Last result: Win, 32-24 vs. No. 25 Texas
Last ranking: 12
13. Wake Forest
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 16
14. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 15
15. Notre Dame
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 14
16. Kentucky
Last result: Loss, 30-11 vs. No. 1 Georgia
Last ranking: 11
17. N.C. State
Last result: Win, 33-7 vs. Boston College
Last ranking: 22
18. Texas A&M
Last result: Win, 35-14 vs. Missouri
Last ranking: 21
19. Southern Methodist
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 23
20. Purdue
Last result: Win, 24-7 vs. No. 2 Iowa
Last ranking: NR
21. San Diego State
Last result: Win, 19-13 vs. San Jose State
Last ranking: 24
22. Louisiana
Last result: Win, 41-13 vs. Appalachian State
Last ranking: NR
23. Baylor
Last result: Win, 38-24 vs. No. 19 BYU
Last ranking: NR
24. Auburn
Last result: Win, 38-23 vs. No. 17 Arkansas
Last ranking: NR
25. UTSA
Last ranking: Win, 45-0 vs. Rice
Last result: NR
