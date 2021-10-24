Ethan Joyce’s Week 8 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.
The fact that college football exists on nearly every day of the week is helpful for a beat writer trying to keep up with two teams.
And how about the games I got to see? Appalachian State righted the ship and got a Wednesday night victory versus the national darlings that were Coastal Carolina, 30-27.
The on Saturday, Wake Forest saw its offense roar in a 70-56 victory at Army to keep its undefeated season alive.
Just a great local week of college football. Here are some thoughts:
- Penn State. Yikes. That’s about all that needs to be said. They’ve got to be the highest team that I’ve dropped out from one week to the next. Had them at No. 10 last week.
- Oklahoma pulls out a win against Kansas, putting me in conflict. I typically try not to drop a team that won the previous week, but Ohio State and Alabama looked stronger against slightly better competition. The Sooners are just so hard to gauge. So in approaching my top four like they’re going to get in the playoff, These are the four I’d rock with right now.
- On a similar note, I bumped Kentucky over Notre Dame even though they both won last week. I just think the Wildcats are better.
- Look at these Group of Five teams creeping into the heart of my ballot. Cincy is on a path to the CFP. SMU and San Diego State are both 7-0, and the Aztecs have one of the stingiest defenses in the nation (seventh with 15.7 points allowed per game). UTSA is 8-0 and a fun story. Puts a flutter in my chest.
- I have a Sun Belt Conference sandwich at the end of my rankings. I don’t think Coastal Carolina should drop from the Top 25. And losing to an App State that I’ve vouched for as a likely top-25 team by season’s end, I was going to keep the Chanticleers in no matter what. So that’s why you see CCU at 25 with App State right above them. Louisiana drops a couple spots but stays above both after a shaky performance against Arkansas State. The Ragin’ Cajuns put their best game together against the Mountaineers (a 41-13 victory), following the performance by just barely beating one of the worst defenses in college football. The Red Wolves are dead least in FBS, allowing 44 points per game.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 8 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 27-20 vs. Navy
Last ranking: 2
3. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 54-7 vs. Indiana
Last ranking: 5
4. Alabama
Last result: Win, 52-24 vs. Tennessee
Last ranking: 4
5. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 35-23 vs. Kansas
Last ranking: 3
6. Michigan State
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 9
7. Michigan
Last result: Win, 33-7 vs. Northwestern
Last ranking: 6
8. Ole Miss
Last result: Win, 31-17 vs. LSU
Last ranking: 12
9. Iowa
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 11
10. Oregon
Last result: Win, 34-31 vs. UCLA
Last ranking: 10
11. Wake Forest
Last result: Win, 70-56 vs. Army
Last ranking: 16
12. Kentucky
Last result: Win, 44-14 vs. South Carolina
Last ranking: 15
13. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 31-16 vs. USC
Last ranking: 13
14. Texas A&M
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 17
15. Southern Methodist
Last result: Win, 55-26 vs. Tulane
Last ranking: 21
16. San Diego State
Last result: Win, 20-14 vs. Air Force
Last ranking: 22
17. Pitt
Last result: Win, 27-17 vs. Clemson
Last ranking: 23
18. Baylor
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 20
19. Auburn
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 19
20. UTSA
Last ranking: Win, 45-16 vs. Louisiana Tech
Last result: 24
21. Iowa State
Last result: Win, 24-21 vs. Oklahoma State
Last ranking: NR
22. Oklahoma State
Last result: Loss, 24-21 vs. Iowa State
Last ranking: 8
23. Louisiana
Last result: Win, 28-27 vs. Arkansas State
Last ranking: NR
24. App State
Last result: Win, 30-27 vs. Coastal Carolina
Last ranking: NR
25. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Loss, 30-27 vs. Appalachian State
Last ranking: 14
