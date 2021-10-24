 Skip to main content
Ethan Joyce's Week 8 ballot in the AP Top 25
Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

The fact that college football exists on nearly every day of the week is helpful for a beat writer trying to keep up with two teams.

And how about the games I got to see? Appalachian State righted the ship and got a Wednesday night victory versus the national darlings that were Coastal Carolina, 30-27.

The on Saturday, Wake Forest saw its offense roar in a 70-56 victory at Army to keep its undefeated season alive.

Just a great local week of college football. Here are some thoughts:

- Penn State. Yikes. That’s about all that needs to be said. They’ve got to be the highest team that I’ve dropped out from one week to the next. Had them at No. 10 last week.

- Oklahoma pulls out a win against Kansas, putting me in conflict. I typically try not to drop a team that won the previous week, but Ohio State and Alabama looked stronger against slightly better competition. The Sooners are just so hard to gauge. So in approaching my top four like they’re going to get in the playoff, These are the four I’d rock with right now.

- On a similar note, I bumped Kentucky over Notre Dame even though they both won last week. I just think the Wildcats are better.

- Look at these Group of Five teams creeping into the heart of my ballot. Cincy is on a path to the CFP. SMU and San Diego State are both 7-0, and the Aztecs have one of the stingiest defenses in the nation (seventh with 15.7 points allowed per game). UTSA is 8-0 and a fun story. Puts a flutter in my chest. 

- I have a Sun Belt Conference sandwich at the end of my rankings. I don’t think Coastal Carolina should drop from the Top 25. And losing to an App State that I’ve vouched for as a likely top-25 team by season’s end, I was going to keep the Chanticleers in no matter what. So that’s why you see CCU at 25 with App State right above them. Louisiana drops a couple spots but stays above both after a shaky performance against Arkansas State. The Ragin’ Cajuns put their best game together against the Mountaineers (a 41-13 victory), following the performance by just barely beating one of the worst defenses in college football. The Red Wolves are dead least in FBS, allowing 44 points per game.

Ethan Joyce’s Week 8 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 1

2. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 27-20 vs. Navy

Last ranking: 2

3. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 54-7 vs. Indiana

Last ranking: 5

4. Alabama

Last result: Win, 52-24 vs. Tennessee

Last ranking: 4

5. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 35-23 vs. Kansas

Last ranking: 3

6. Michigan State

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 9

7. Michigan

Last result: Win, 33-7 vs. Northwestern

Last ranking: 6

8. Ole Miss

Last result: Win, 31-17 vs. LSU

Last ranking: 12

9. Iowa

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 11

10. Oregon

Last result: Win, 34-31 vs. UCLA

Last ranking: 10

11. Wake Forest

Last result: Win, 70-56 vs. Army

Last ranking: 16

12. Kentucky

Last result: Win, 44-14 vs. South Carolina

Last ranking: 15

13. Notre Dame

Last result: Win, 31-16 vs. USC

Last ranking: 13

14. Texas A&M

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 17

15. Southern Methodist

Last result: Win, 55-26 vs. Tulane

Last ranking: 21

16. San Diego State

Last result: Win, 20-14 vs. Air Force

Last ranking: 22

17. Pitt

Last result: Win, 27-17 vs. Clemson

Last ranking: 23

18. Baylor

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 20

19. Auburn

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 19

20. UTSA

Last ranking: Win, 45-16 vs. Louisiana Tech

Last result: 24

21. Iowa State

Last result: Win, 24-21 vs. Oklahoma State

Last ranking: NR

22. Oklahoma State

Last result: Loss, 24-21 vs. Iowa State

Last ranking: 8

23. Louisiana

Last result: Win, 28-27 vs. Arkansas State

Last ranking: NR

24. App State

Last result: Win, 30-27 vs. Coastal Carolina

Last ranking: NR

25. Coastal Carolina

Last result: Loss, 30-27 vs. Appalachian State

Last ranking: 14

