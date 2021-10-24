Ethan Joyce’s Week 8 ballot in the AP Top 25:

- Look at these Group of Five teams creeping into the heart of my ballot. Cincy is on a path to the CFP. SMU and San Diego State are both 7-0, and the Aztecs have one of the stingiest defenses in the nation (seventh with 15.7 points allowed per game). UTSA is 8-0 and a fun story. Puts a flutter in my chest.

- I have a Sun Belt Conference sandwich at the end of my rankings. I don’t think Coastal Carolina should drop from the Top 25. And losing to an App State that I’ve vouched for as a likely top-25 team by season’s end, I was going to keep the Chanticleers in no matter what. So that’s why you see CCU at 25 with App State right above them. Louisiana drops a couple spots but stays above both after a shaky performance against Arkansas State. The Ragin’ Cajuns put their best game together against the Mountaineers (a 41-13 victory), following the performance by just barely beating one of the worst defenses in college football. The Red Wolves are dead least in FBS, allowing 44 points per game.