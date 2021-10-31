 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethan Joyce's Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25
0 Comments
top story

Ethan Joyce's Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome back to my AP top 25 ballot.

Wake Forest should make its way into the Top 10 this week for the first time in program history, and it’s deserved. Against a Duke team with a strong rushing option, Mataeo Durant, the Deacons defense rebounded from two poor performances to carry a shutout into the fourth quarter.

They’re 8-0, which is the best start in school history. It’s getting a little magical around Winston-Salem with what they’ve accomplished. It will be interesting to see where Wake Forest pops up when the College Football Playoff committee releases its initial rankings Tuesday. 

They should be high up there. The key word being “should.” If you take any wisdom from me, remember this — don’t trust the committee to do anything you expect.

A few more thoughts:

Michigan State bounds up the rankings by coming out of a top-10 matchup with Michigan victorious. Year Two of Mel Tucker is a sight to behold. I’d imagine Tucker and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson will be favorites for coach of the year awards. Also, how about former Deacons running back and current Spartans star Kenneth Walker III? He had five touchdowns against Michigan, has 1,194 yards rushing (No. 2 in the NCAA) and is a legit Heisman candidate.

It’s absolutely wild that he moved on from Wake Forest, and both the program he’s with and the program he left are soaring.

 As a supportive Group of Five ballot, I’m past the point of dropping a G5 out just because they lose a game to a good conference opponent. It’s why I kept both SMU (Houston beat them on a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown with 17 seconds remaining) and San Diego State in this week. Also worth noting: I had those teams a bit higher than most, so they’re probably falling the same amount as they did for everyone else, but not enough to slip from my ballot.

 Lastly, I’d like to point out that if you haven’t tuned into Georgia football, you should sometime. The defense is insanely good.

If you need any more proof of that, look at the tweet below:

I mean, that’s unreal. So if you get a chance to watch the Bulldogs, do it. Maybe shield the children’s eyes also.

They're pushing rare territory. College football has seen a lot of unreal offenses lately: LSU in 2019 and Alabama in 2020 lately. This defense has something to say about best-ever conversations.

Ethan Joyce’s Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

Last result: Win, 34-7 vs. Florida

Last ranking: 1

2. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 31-12 vs. Tulane

Last ranking: 2

3. Michigan State

Last result: Win, 37-33 vs. No. 6 Michigan

Last ranking: 8

4. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 33-24 vs. No. 20 Penn State

Last ranking: 5

5. Alabama

Last result: Off

Last ranking: 3

6. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 52-21 vs. Texas Tech

Last ranking: 4

7. Oregon

Last result: Win, 52-29 vs. Colorado

Last ranking: 7

8. Wake Forest

Last result: Win, 45-7 vs. Duke

Last ranking: 13

9. Notre Dame

Last result: Win, 44-34 vs. North Carolina

Last ranking: 11

10. Michigan

Last result: Loss, 37-33 vs. No. 8 Michigan State

Last ranking: 6

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11. Texas A&M

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 14

12. Auburn

Last result: Win, 31-20 vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

Last ranking: 18

13. Baylor

Last result: Win, 31-24 vs. Texas

Last ranking: 16

14. Texas-San Antonio

Last ranking: Off week

Last result: 23

15. Brigham Young

Last result: Win, 66-49 vs. Virginia

Last ranking: 25

16. Mississippi

Last result: Loss, 31-20 vs. No. 18 Auburn

Last ranking: 10

17. Houston

Last result: Win, 44-37 vs. No. 19 SMU

Last ranking: NR

18. Oklahoma State

Last result: Win, 55-3 vs. Kansas

Last ranking: 15

19. Louisiana

Last result: Win, 45-0 vs. Texas State

Last ranking: NR

20. Kentucky

Last result: Loss, 31-12 v. Mississippi State

Last ranking: 12

21. Appalachian State

Last result: Win, 59-28 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Last ranking: NR

22. Iowa

Last result: Loss, 27-7 vs. Wisconsin

Last ranking: 9

23. Fresno State

Last result: Win, 30-20 vs. No. 21 San Diego State

Last ranking: 24

24. Southern Methodist

Last result: Loss, 44-37 vs. Houston

Last ranking: 19

25. San Diego State

Last result: Loss, 30-20 vs. Fresno State

Last ranking: 21

Joyce headshot

JOYCE

 Andrew Dye/Journal

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News