Ethan Joyce’s Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP top 25 ballot.
Wake Forest should make its way into the Top 10 this week for the first time in program history, and it’s deserved. Against a Duke team with a strong rushing option, Mataeo Durant, the Deacons defense rebounded from two poor performances to carry a shutout into the fourth quarter.
They’re 8-0, which is the best start in school history. It’s getting a little magical around Winston-Salem with what they’ve accomplished. It will be interesting to see where Wake Forest pops up when the College Football Playoff committee releases its initial rankings Tuesday.
They should be high up there. The key word being “should.” If you take any wisdom from me, remember this — don’t trust the committee to do anything you expect.
A few more thoughts:
• Michigan State bounds up the rankings by coming out of a top-10 matchup with Michigan victorious. Year Two of Mel Tucker is a sight to behold. I’d imagine Tucker and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson will be favorites for coach of the year awards. Also, how about former Deacons running back and current Spartans star Kenneth Walker III? He had five touchdowns against Michigan, has 1,194 yards rushing (No. 2 in the NCAA) and is a legit Heisman candidate.
It’s absolutely wild that he moved on from Wake Forest, and both the program he’s with and the program he left are soaring.
• As a supportive Group of Five ballot, I’m past the point of dropping a G5 out just because they lose a game to a good conference opponent. It’s why I kept both SMU (Houston beat them on a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown with 17 seconds remaining) and San Diego State in this week. Also worth noting: I had those teams a bit higher than most, so they’re probably falling the same amount as they did for everyone else, but not enough to slip from my ballot.
• Lastly, I’d like to point out that if you haven’t tuned into Georgia football, you should sometime. The defense is insanely good.
If you need any more proof of that, look at the tweet below:
2021 Georgia defense update:— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 30, 2021
Touchdowns allowed: 4
Touchdowns scored: 3
I mean, that’s unreal. So if you get a chance to watch the Bulldogs, do it. Maybe shield the children’s eyes also.
They're pushing rare territory. College football has seen a lot of unreal offenses lately: LSU in 2019 and Alabama in 2020 lately. This defense has something to say about best-ever conversations.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
Last result: Win, 34-7 vs. Florida
Last ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 31-12 vs. Tulane
Last ranking: 2
3. Michigan State
Last result: Win, 37-33 vs. No. 6 Michigan
Last ranking: 8
4. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 33-24 vs. No. 20 Penn State
Last ranking: 5
5. Alabama
Last result: Off
Last ranking: 3
6. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 52-21 vs. Texas Tech
Last ranking: 4
7. Oregon
Last result: Win, 52-29 vs. Colorado
Last ranking: 7
8. Wake Forest
Last result: Win, 45-7 vs. Duke
Last ranking: 13
9. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 44-34 vs. North Carolina
Last ranking: 11
10. Michigan
Last result: Loss, 37-33 vs. No. 8 Michigan State
Last ranking: 6
11. Texas A&M
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 14
12. Auburn
Last result: Win, 31-20 vs. No. 10 Ole Miss
Last ranking: 18
13. Baylor
Last result: Win, 31-24 vs. Texas
Last ranking: 16
14. Texas-San Antonio
Last ranking: Off week
Last result: 23
15. Brigham Young
Last result: Win, 66-49 vs. Virginia
Last ranking: 25
16. Mississippi
Last result: Loss, 31-20 vs. No. 18 Auburn
Last ranking: 10
17. Houston
Last result: Win, 44-37 vs. No. 19 SMU
Last ranking: NR
18. Oklahoma State
Last result: Win, 55-3 vs. Kansas
Last ranking: 15
19. Louisiana
Last result: Win, 45-0 vs. Texas State
Last ranking: NR
20. Kentucky
Last result: Loss, 31-12 v. Mississippi State
Last ranking: 12
21. Appalachian State
Last result: Win, 59-28 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Last ranking: NR
22. Iowa
Last result: Loss, 27-7 vs. Wisconsin
Last ranking: 9
23. Fresno State
Last result: Win, 30-20 vs. No. 21 San Diego State
Last ranking: 24
24. Southern Methodist
Last result: Loss, 44-37 vs. Houston
Last ranking: 19
25. San Diego State
Last result: Loss, 30-20 vs. Fresno State
Last ranking: 21
336-727-7165