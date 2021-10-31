Ethan Joyce’s Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP top 25 ballot.

Wake Forest should make its way into the Top 10 this week for the first time in program history, and it’s deserved. Against a Duke team with a strong rushing option, Mataeo Durant, the Deacons defense rebounded from two poor performances to carry a shutout into the fourth quarter.

They’re 8-0, which is the best start in school history. It’s getting a little magical around Winston-Salem with what they’ve accomplished. It will be interesting to see where Wake Forest pops up when the College Football Playoff committee releases its initial rankings Tuesday.

They should be high up there. The key word being “should.” If you take any wisdom from me, remember this — don’t trust the committee to do anything you expect.

A few more thoughts:

• Michigan State bounds up the rankings by coming out of a top-10 matchup with Michigan victorious. Year Two of Mel Tucker is a sight to behold. I’d imagine Tucker and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson will be favorites for coach of the year awards. Also, how about former Deacons running back and current Spartans star Kenneth Walker III? He had five touchdowns against Michigan, has 1,194 yards rushing (No. 2 in the NCAA) and is a legit Heisman candidate.