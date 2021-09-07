Ethan Joyce’s Week 1 ballot in the AP Top 25

I'm likely voting for them much sooner than my ballot counterparts, but I'm now in my fifth season of covering the program. They've been in or flirted with Top 25 rankings the entire time. I'm seeing a hungry team that brought back so many important pieces. They should do it again, and contend for a Sun Belt Conference title, too, this season.

A few other notes:

• Georgia’s thwarting of Clemson doesn’t ring alarm bells for me just yet. It does show that the Bulldogs might be as serious a national title contender as they've been. The Tigers’ issue now is they no longer have their paws – sorry, sorry, I mean hands – on their destiny. Georgia has the talent and should be able to test an opponent’s weak points. And we all know Clemson will look different by the end of the season.

• Miami stays in my Top 25, but I’m grading on the Alabama curve here. The Tide has reloaded, and shockingly, it will be good again. Watching bits and pieces of that game, it baffles me just how good they are right now and it probably shouldn't. More questions will be answered about Miami this week with its home game against App State.