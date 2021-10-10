Ethan Joyce's weekly ballot in the AP Top 25

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

I try to start this column locally, and outside of stating the obvious, that means circling back to Wake Forest again.

Winning is a skill, and when a team is able to do it in different situations, that’s when you really start seeing a championship DNA present itself. Was yesterday’s 40-37 overtime win at Syracuse pretty? No, but A.T. Perry’s touchdown catch to end the day sure was.

The Orange appeared to run wherever they wanted, no matter if it was quarterback Garrett Shrader (178 rushing yards and a touchdown) or running back Sean Tucker (153 yards and two touchdowns). And the Deacons’ offense had its moments of concern too.

There’s plenty to work on, for sure, as they approach the off week. But the fact of the matter is that winners win. Wake Forest is getting the attention it deserves right now. The closing four-games of the season still loom as the most difficult stretch the Deacons will see, but this team has shown more than enough that it can answer the bell when it’s ringing.

A few other thoughts: