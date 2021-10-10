Ethan Joyce's weekly ballot in the AP Top 25

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.
I try to start this column locally, and outside of stating the obvious, that means circling back to Wake Forest again.
Winning is a skill, and when a team is able to do it in different situations, that’s when you really start seeing a championship DNA present itself. Was yesterday’s 40-37 overtime win at Syracuse pretty? No, but A.T. Perry’s touchdown catch to end the day sure was.
The Orange appeared to run wherever they wanted, no matter if it was quarterback Garrett Shrader (178 rushing yards and a touchdown) or running back Sean Tucker (153 yards and two touchdowns). And the Deacons’ offense had its moments of concern too.
There’s plenty to work on, for sure, as they approach the off week. But the fact of the matter is that winners win. Wake Forest is getting the attention it deserves right now. The closing four-games of the season still loom as the most difficult stretch the Deacons will see, but this team has shown more than enough that it can answer the bell when it’s ringing.
A few other thoughts:
- Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M allows Georgia to step into my No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs might’ve been the best team in the nation anyway, or at least the best defense — feels like them and the Tide are on a different level from everyone else — and that’ll be tested this week when they host No. 13 Kentucky. They’ve already dismantled two ranked SEC opponents in Arkansas (37-0) and Auburn (34-10) these last two weeks, respectively.
- It will be interesting to see if the win against Texas is a turning point for Oklahoma. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took over the first-team offense and the Sooners. He might be a revelation for this second half of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.
- I’m curious how far other voters drop Penn State. Normally, I wouldn’t move them down as far as I did in a top-five matchup. That said, they let a two-score lead in the first half get out of their hands.
- I didn’t want to move Arkansas down after such a thrilling game with Ole Miss. I essentially just flip-flopped the two of them.
- One more Wake Forest note: if you haven’t, watch play-by-play announcer Stan Cotten’s call of Perry’s game-winning catch. It’s phenomenal. And major kudos to his broadcast partner Lary Sorenson, who got out of the way to let call breathe. Sorenson eventually breaks in with an "oh my goodness" like everyone else was thinking. Just a great overall moment in their booth.
For those who want to see, here was @StanCottenWF and @LarySorensen with the final call of the game. Cool new feature over on Facebook as A.T. Perry had the entire @WakeRadioNet jumping out of their chairs for that TD. pic.twitter.com/AVSgvsIUum— Price Blissit (@DeacPB) October 10, 2021
Ethan Joyce’s Week 5 ballot in the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
Last result: Win, 34-10 vs. No. 18 Auburn
Last ranking: 2
2. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 52-3 vs. Temple
Last ranking: 5
3. Iowa
Last result: Win, 23-20 vs. No. 4 Penn State
Last ranking: 3
4. Oklahoma
Last result: Win, 55-48 vs. No. 21 Texas
Last ranking: 6
5. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 66-17 vs. Maryland
Last ranking: 7
6. Alabama
Last result: Loss, 41-38 vs. Texas A&M
Last ranking: 1
7. Michigan State
Last result: Win, 31-13 vs. Rutgers
Last ranking: 11
8. Michigan
Last result: Win, 32-29 vs. Nebraska
Last ranking: 9
9. Ole Miss
Last result: Win, 52-51 vs. No. 13 Arkansas
Last ranking: 17
10. Penn State
Last result: Loss, 23-20 vs. No. 3 Iowa
Last ranking: 4
11. Oregon
Last result: 8
Last ranking: 3
12. Wake Forest
Last result: Win (OT), 40-37 v. Syracuse
Last ranking: 24
13. Kentucky
Last result: Win, 42-21 vs. LSU
Last ranking: 16
14. Coastal Carolina
Last result: Win, 52-20 vs. Arkansas State
Last ranking: 15
15. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 32-29 vs. Virginia Tech
Last ranking: 14
16. Oklahoma State
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 12
17. Florida
Last result: Win, 42-0 vs. Vanderbilt
Last ranking: 20
18. Arkansas
Last result: Loss, 52-51 vs. No. 17 Ole Miss
Last ranking: 13
19. N.C. State
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 23
20. Texas A&M
Last result: Win, 41-38 vs. No. 1 Alabama
Last ranking: NR
21. Arizona State
Last result: Win, 28-10 vs. Stanford
Last ranking: NR
22. Southern Methodist
Last result: Win, 31-24 vs. Army
Last ranking: 24
23. BYU
Last result: Loss, 26-17 vs. Boise State
Last ranking: 10
24. Appalachian State
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: NR
25. San Diego State
Last result: Win, 31-7 vs. New Mexico
Last ranking: 25
