Shawn Clark will come down the hill from Boone to face No. 21 North Carolina on Saturday, and the Appalachian State coach suggests it might be an uphill struggle when he and the Mountaineers reach Chapel Hill.

"We didn't play as clean a football game as we were hoping for," Clark said in reference to the 45-24 season-opening victory over Gardner-Webb last weekend. "But we were fortunate enough to come out with a win."

AppState trailed the 2022 Big South Conference champions 10-7 in the second quarter before reserve quarterback Joey Aguilar hit Kaedin Robinson with a 32-yard scoring pass with two minutes left in the first half. Gardner-Webb regained the lead in the third quarter and held a 24-21 advantage before the Mountaineers scored on four of their last five possessions to secure the win.

As is his team's custom, Clark gave his players 24 hours to celebrate the victory, but he said the locker room was a bit subdued after the game. The list of problems that the coach revealed on Monday may have had something to do with the relative calm.

Clark was concerned about his team's blocking, and not just with the offensive line, but with running backs and receivers who had a responsibility to get in the way of a defender. The Mountaineers were just four of 13 on third-down conversions, but they turned all three of their fourth-down conversions into touchdowns. Much of the offense was directed by Aguilar, who will start against the Tar Heels on Saturday after starter Ryan Burger suffered a finger injury that Clark said will keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

On defense, Clark said the Mountaineers had 20 missed tackles, which may have helped Gardner-Webb gain 360 offensive yards. The good news is that the defense turned three Bulldog turnovers into scores.

The Mountaineers took to the practice field on Sunday to correct the problems and prepare for the Tar Heels, who turned heads with a 31-17 triumph over South Carolina. Clark watched it and gave Carolina its props.

"This, in my opinion, is the best team coach (Mack) Brown has had in his tenure there since 2019. They're a very heavy graduate and senior base on offense," Clark said. "They have who I think is the No. 1 quarterback in the country, a Heisman candidate and then probably the first quarterback picked in the NFL draft.

"Then, you watch their defense. We watched the South Carolina game ... Coach (Gene) Chizik) has those guys playing at a high level, and we look forward to a great week of practice," the coach said.

North Carolina surrendered 40 fourth-quarter points to the Mountaineers in Boone last year before escaping with a 63-61 victory. Based on what happened at the Duke's Mayo Classic, there's little chance of history repeating itself.

AppState will have to solve the blocking woes and missed tackles by the weekend to have a chance to repeat their 34-31 victory over the Tar Heels in 2019 at Kenan Stadium. Chizik's defense sacked Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times and held South Carolina to minus-2 yards rushing and four of 14 on third-down conversions.

Drake Maye completed 24 of 32 passes for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while British Brooks rushed for 103 yards for the Tar Heels. Clark is hoping to gain an edge on solving the Carolina offense because its offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, used to coach at Troy, one of AppState's rivals in the Sun Belt Conference.

"We know what kind of play caller he is. I just know they're a different team on offense and defense," Clark said. "They ran the football down South Carolina's throat many times, and they play physical up front. They have a quarterback who can throw hash to hash and hash to numbers, so you defend the whole field and when you do that and you can't make a team one dimensional, that's going to be tough for us on Saturday."