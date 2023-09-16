Winston-Salem State’s defense never rested on Saturday night on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Rams won their first game of the season with the defense leading the way in a 24-7 win over Elizabeth City State in front of about 2,500 fans.

While the defense dominated, quarterback Daylin Lee had a solid debut in his freshman season for the Rams.

“The defense played extremely well and kept the field flipped,” Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said. “They really set the tone early and their offense struggled and that helped us kind of get our legs under us.”

Both teams went hard at each other during the game, and after the whistle after several plays there were a handful of scuffles that took place. There were 10 unsportsmanlike conduct calls combined, and one player (WSSU’s Emmanual White) was ejected in the second quarter.

“It was a chippy game and both teams wanted to win so when it was over we decided not to shake hands because we didn’t want it carry over,” Massey said. “That’s a good football team over there and they beat us last year so I’m happy we got this win here on our home field.”

The Rams (1-2, 1-0 CIAA) led 10-0 at halftime but the Vikings (1-2, 0-1 CIAA) scored on their first possession of the second half to make it 10-7.

The Rams then scored on their first two possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach.

Lee engineered both drives as he tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Mobley. On the second touchdown Lee was back in the shotgun and the snap was a little hard but it bounced off Lee’s hands right to Asa Barnes who was going to get the handoff. Barnes plucked it out of the air and then raced in from 2 yards out for a touchdown.

“That goes to show what a good athlete Asa is to just grab it like that and score,” Lee said. “That was a big time save by him because I couldn’t get the snap but it went right to him.”

In the first half it was the WSSU’s defense which dominated as ECSU got past midfield just once.

“We were very good tonight,” said safety Justin Fleming who had seven tackles and blocked a punt. “We really needed this win and we just talked all week about playing a complete game.”

The Rams scored on a Lee 7-yard keeper and a Jabonni Esparza field goal for a 10-0 lead at halftime.

The only time the Vikings moved the ball was on their last possession of the half but on the last play of the half kicker Carson Hancock missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt.

The Rams had just 117 yards of offense in the first half, and the Vikings had 105 yards.

Lee, who was 12 of 23 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown said he knows there’s room for improvement.

“I know I have to work on more parts of the game so coach (offensive coordinator Chris) Barnette will help me improve and that’s what makes this fun,” Lee said.

Notes

Defensive end Trevor Willard was lost for the game with a significant right-leg injury with less than five minutes left in the half. Willard had to be helped onto a Gator and he was taken to the locker room. Coach Robert Massey and several assistant coaches were not happy be-cause it appeared that two ECSU players were celebrating after Willard was hurt on a third-down play. Willard, a junior who is a Reagan graduate, was having an outstanding game and had a sack in the first quarter….

A little later in the first half defensive lineman Octavis McLaurin went down with an injury but got up and trotted off the field on his own pow-er. Also getting banged up was cornerback Jaylen Gullatte, who had to be helped to the medical tent with what appeared to be an ankle in-jury. Neither McLaurin of Gullatte returned to the game….

Athletics Director James DuBose of Elizabeth City State is a former assistant athletics director at WSSU. DuBose is in his second season at ECUS. Also a part of his staff is LaTaya Hilliard-Gray, who is former softball coach at WSSU who is now an assistant athletics director and Title IX coordinator for the Vikings….

Elizabeth City State opened its season with a 31-23 loss to Catawba but came back the next week and shutout St. Aug’s 13-0 in a designated nonconference game….

Bill Hayes, a former head football coach and athletics director at WSSU, was at Saturday’s game. The field at Bowman Gray Stadium is named after Hayes, 80, who coached the Rams to three CIAA titles in the 1970s and early 80’s….

Barnes led the Rams with 92 yards on 19 carries and Mobley had 10 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Terrell Chance led the Rams in tackles with nine....

Next week

Winston-Salem State will play a second straight home game against CIAA opponent Bluefield State at 6 p.m. at Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Elizabeth City State will play at home at Roebuck Stadium against Shaw at 1 p.m.

ECSU 0 0 7 0 - 7

WSSU 3 7 14 0 - 24

W – Jobanni Esparza 30 field goal

W – Daylin Lee 7 run (Esparza kick)

E – Quinzel Lockhard 34 pass from Chase Williams (Darius Satterfield kick)

W – R.J. Mobley 10 pass from Lee (Esparza kick)

W – Asa Barnes 2 run (Esparza kick)