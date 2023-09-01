There’s plenty of room for improvement now that Coach Dave Clawson and his staff have game film to watch. And coaches love to watch game film because the film doesn't lie.

The Demon Deacons put the finishing touches on a 37-17 opening-night win over Elon, an FCS opponent, and in his postgame address to the media Thursday night Clawson was hesitant to grade everything until he sees the film.

This much is known starting with quarterback Mitch Griffis, who made his second career start – he’s learning but the curve isn’t a big one.

“I think each week I will improve,” said Griffis, who threw for three touchdowns but did have an interception returned for a touchdown in the second half. “That's the goal, and I like I've said three times up here, I want to be perfect, but I won't be perfect… For me, it will get a little easier as I get more comfortable.”

Griffis helped the Demon Deacons score four out of the first six times they had the ball as they jumped on the Phoenix and were never threatened. But Griffis said settling for field goals won’t help as the competition gets stiffer starting with Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Vanderbilt.

“We didn’t finish drives and we have to score points and score touchdowns in the red zone,” said Griffis, who was 19 of 30 passing for 329 yards.

Clawson said the big takeaway from Griffis is not holding onto the ball so long. Griffis was sacked three times and Clawson said on at least two of those occasions Griffis could have thrown the ball away.

“I thought he did some good things, but I thought he was inconsistent,” said Clawson, who won his 60th career game at Wake Forest and 150th game of his 24 years as a head coach. “…I thought his internal clock, especially on third down, you don’t want to lose your position (on the field). But when you don’t play live football it’s different and when you’re live the pocket closes quicker.”

Lots of positives moving forward

Clawson was especially pleased with the defense that didn’t allow the Phoenix past midfield until well into the second quarter.

Despite missing linebacker Chase Jones, who didn’t play because he was in concussing protocol, there were plenty of bright spots. One of those was Jacob Roberts, a graduate transfer from N.C. A&T who started and early in the game had a big sack.

Safety Malik Mustapha had nine tackles and Roberts was in on seven tackles to lead the defense.

“Our defense played really well except for one play,” Clawson said. “They hit us on a run and cover zero, but other than that we played really well on defense. Our third-down defense was as good as it's been here in a long time. We rushed the passer, we covered well, our corners played really well.”

Demarucs Rankin had a big interception in the end zone when the Phoenix were driving to score and Dashawn Jones also had an interception.

Wide receivers already shining

It’s another deep set of receivers that Griffis will have the luxury of throwing to this season. And tight end Cameron Hite will be a factor as well.

One of the best plays of the night was Hite going deep for a touchdown when he outran the secondary for a 69-yard touchdown.

“That was one of the furthest I’ve run on a play since high school,” Hite said. “I was fortunate to be able to do that.”

Jahmal Banks (six catches for 108 yards), Hite (four catches for 91 yards) and Wesley Grimes (three catches for 76 yards) led the way. Banks and Grimes also had touchdown catches. Taylor Morin and Ke'Shawn Williams also had two catches each.

“It’s only his second year, and he's still young kid,” Griffis said about Grimes who is a sophomore. “He's 19 years old, so him stepping in there and playing was great for him, great for his confidence and great for our football team.”

Clawson’s milestone win

Clawson was asked about the significance of winning his 150th career game, and it brought him back to his first season as a head coach at Fordham in 1999. His team went 0-11, and he wondered if he would ever win one game, let alone 150.

“There’s a lot of players, a lot of coaches and the head coach is just one of many,” Clawson said. “In this business, I've been very fortunate and I've been in good places with good administrative support for different schools. And all four places we went through times that we struggled but people believed in what we were doing, and we had a chance to turn it around.”

Clawson, who has had 10-win seasons at all of his head-coaching stops that included Fordham, Richmond and Bowling Green, is ranked 15th in the country in wins by active coaches.

“It’s a marathon,” he said. “…I’m just grateful for every coach and player and it's obviously all this stuff. It's a collective effort.”

PHOTOS: Wake Forest 37-17 over Elon in first home football game of the season