Fighting through its first wave of adversity this season, Wake Forest passed the test with flying colors on Saturday.

Down big at halftime, the Demon Deacons rallied for a 27-24 win over the Monarchs at Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Demon Deacons (3-0) trailed 17-0 at halftime, and showed none of the offense they displayed through their first two games.

Thanks to a resurgent Mitch Griffis in the second half, Wake Forest remained unbeaten, but it was not easy.

“It was definitely a hard fought win,” Coach Dave Clawson said after the game. “It wasn’t technically good execution wise on offense, and probably one of the poorer games we've played in the last few years.”

Despite falling into such a hole, the Demon Deacons found a way, and a big part of that was Brad Lambert’s defense.

“I just have got to give a lot of credit to our defense, and they played their tails off,” Clawson said. “And other than the one play, and the double move that we gave up (a touchdown) in the first half, I thought our defense played great the whole game.”

Out of the Monarchs' 24 points, the defense only allowed 10 because Griffis had a fumble and an interception that both ended up as touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons scored on their first possession of the second half to cut their halftime deficit to 17-7. Griffis found Taylor Morin for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

After the defense held the Monarchs (1-2) in check, Griffis was hit while he was throwing and LaMareon Jones, who had an 80-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first half, intercepted Griffis’ lame duck pass and he went 66 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

The Monarchs had a 24-7 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

But thanks to the defense, the Monarchs never got close to scoring the rest of the game and Griffis, running back Justice Ellison and Griffiis' talented receivers caught fire.

Griffis, 4-0 in his career as a starter, went 25 for 42 passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He was sacked four times and the final time he was sacked he had to be helped to the sideline where he spent some time in the medical tent.

He came back in, however, and hit Morin for his second touchdown catch of the game, cutting the margin to 24-20.

The biggest play of the game was then turned in by Jacob Roberts, the graduate transfer from N.C. A&T, who sacked quarterback Grant Wilson, and Jasheen Davis recovered the fumble with less than seven minutes to play on ODU’s 15-yard line.

Griffis hit Jahmal Banks with a short touchdown pass two plays later and the Demon Deacons had their first lead of the game at 27-24. The defense did the rest.

Roberts had one of the best defensive games for a Wake Forest player in a long time with 13 tackles, three sacks and the forced fumble.

“Again, I just can't say enough about the performance of our defense, Jacob Roberts, Dylan Hazen, the D-line, they were the difference makers…. We made enough plays on offense in the second half.”

Davis also had three sacks as the defense sacked Wilson 10 times, which is a school record.

Old Dominion scored first early in the second quarter and it was the first time this season Wake Forest trailed.

Wilson, a transfer from Fordham, found a wide open Javon Harvey for a 68-yard touchdown two minutes into the second quarter. The extra point was good and the Demon Deacons trailed 7-0. On the play Harvey got behind redshirt freshman Jamare Glasker.

The Demon Deacons got a little spark when Evan Slocomb made an interception and returned it 56 yards, but Griffis fumbled and it was recovered by James who went the other way for an 80-yard return for a touchdown.

Wake came up empty on their first seven possessions with Griffis having two turnovers and the other five possessions ended in punts.

In the second half, however, Griffis guided the Demon Deacons on scoring drives in four of their first five possession to keep them in the game.

Clawson said there was no time in the game when he thought about pulling Griffis, a redshirt sophomore in his fourth season in the program, in favor of backup Michael Kern.

“Mitch certainly didn't play his cleanest game, but he's an inexperienced quarterback and this is a growth process,” Clawson said. “The bottom line is he made plays at the end of the game to help us win the game.”

Notes

Offensive lineman Spencer Clapp missed his second straight game with slightly sprained ankle, but running back Justice Ellison returned after missing last week’s game while being in concussion protocol. Team captain and linebacker Chase Jones has yet to play this season and is still in concussion protocol. Also missing Saturday’s game was tight end Cameron Hite who is also in concussion protocol….

Through the first two weeks of the season, the ACC had three games register over 4.0 million viewers - LSU versus Florida State (Sept. 3), Clemson at Duke (Sept. 4), and Texas A&M at Miami (Sept. 9). No other conference had more than one broadcast in that range….

For the second consecutive week, the ACC had four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 10). Florida State moved up to No. 3 in the Week 3 poll, while North Carolina (No. 20), Duke (No. 21) and Miami (No. 22) also ranked in the top 25 for the week. After 20 consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25, the Clemson Tigers fell out of the poll, receiving 68 votes overall….

Next week

Wake Forest will play at home at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Georgia Tech. It will be both teams opening game of its ACC schedule.

Old Dominion will have its homecoming game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Wake Forest 0 0 10 17 - 27

ODU 0 17 7 0 - 24

ODU – Javon Harvey 68 pass from Grant Wilson (Ethan Sanchez kick)

ODU - LaMareon James 80 yard fumble return (Sanchez kick)

ODU – Sanchez 49 field goal

WF – Taylor Morin 27 pass from Mitch Griffis (Matthew Dennis kick)

ODU – James 55 interception return (Sanchez kick)

WF – Dennis 36 field goal

WF – Dennis 36 field goal

WF – Morin 48 pass from Griffis (Dennis kick)

WF – Jahmal Banks 4 pass from Griffis (Dennis kick)

A – 18,276