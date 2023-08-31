Wake Forest didn’t do everything perfect in its opening game against Elon, but it did enough to win handily.

The Demon Deacons beat the Phoenix 37-17 on Thursday night at Allegacy Stadium in front of about 22,000 or so. The school announced earlier in the week that the game was a sellout in a stadium that seats 31,500.

The win was Coach Dave Clawson’s 150th career win in his 23rd season as a head coach. He also improved to 8-2 in season openers in his 10 seasons in Winston-Salem and is 10-0 against Football Championship Subdivision teams.

Wake Forest also improved to 18-0 against FCS opponents since 2000.

Quarterback Mitch Griffis was 19 of 30 for 329 yards with three first-half touchdowns but he did throw a costly interception that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

The interception was the only big mistake by Griffis, who helped generate an offense that went over 400 yards midway through the fourth quarter.

In the first half, the Demon Deacons scored on four of their first six possessions, with Griffis tossing three touchdown passes. Jahmal Banks made an outstanding catch for his touchdown, and tight end Cameron Hite didn’t run like a tight end as he got into the open field for a 69-yard touchdown catch and run.

Wesley Grimes caught an 18-yard pass from Griffis on the Demon Deacons’ first series of the game. Grimes was wide open on the play as they took a 7-0 lead.

Banks led the way with six catches for 108 yards, and Hite had four catches for 91 yards. Grimes added three catches for 76 yards as Griffis had plenty to time to throw for most of the game.

The Demon Deacons led 24-0 at halftime as they also got a field goal from Matthew Dennis.

The Demon Deacons enjoyed a 252-66 advantage in offense after one half. Griffis, who was making his second career start after also starting last year’s opener against Virginia Military Institute, was 11 of 14 passing for 230 yards and the three touchdown passes.

Next week

Wake Forest will play Vanderbilt at Allegacy Stadium with an 11 a.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

Elon will play at Gardner-Webb in a 6 p.m. game

Notes

Spectrum and The Walt Disney Company are in a battle, and it caused the game that was being shown on the ACC Network to go off the air in the second quarter. The message that Spectrum put out on the screen blamed The Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN and The ACC Network. In the message it said: “The owner (Disney) of this channel has removed their programming from Spectrum which creates hardship for our customers.”…

From 2017 through last season Wake Forest has produced the five highest scoring seasons in school history. With Nick Sciba’s third quarter field goal against Clemson in 2021, the Deacs broke its all-time scoring record for a single season with 474 combined points in 11 games, besting the previous record of 459 points set in 2017. …

Coach Dave Clawson said earlier this week he has big expectations for his offensive line, which boasts plenty of experience. “My expectation is this is the best line we’ve put out there,” Clawson said. …

One of the projected starters for Wake Forest who didn’t play on Thursday night and was not in uniform was linebacker Chase Jones. Jacob Roberts, a graduate transfer from N.C. A&T, made the start in place of Jones, who started all 13 games last season for the Demon Deacons.

Elon 0 0 14 3 — 17

Wake Forest 10 14 6 7 — 37

W – Grimes 18 pass from Griffis (Dennis kick)

W – Dennis 34 field goal

W – Banks 33 pass from Griffis (Dennis kick)

W – Hite 69 pass from Griffis (Dennis kick)

W—Dennis 29 field goal

E – Hampton 49 run (Berkowitz kick)

E – Curtain 50 interception return (Berkowitz kick)

W – Dennis 29 field goal

W—Claiborne 10 run (Dennis kick)

E—Berkowitz 28 field goal