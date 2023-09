The ACC, as it stands today with 14 football-playing schools, has made quite an impact on NFL rosters this season.

Imagine how many more there will be once Stanford, Cal and SMU join the ACC next season?

There are 283 former ACC players on NFL rosters counting the practice squads, according to a news release from the conference. As the NFL season kicked off Thursday night there were 213 former ACC players that were on 53-man active rosters.

Wake Forest has 16 players in the NFL with the Demon Deacons adding three more this season with rookies Blake Whiteheart (a Mount Tabor alum), A.T. Perry (New Orleans) and Kobie Turner (Los Angeles Rams) making it. Whiteheart will start the season on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

The ACC’s numbers are third among the Power Five conferences trailing the SEC with 367 and the Bit Ten with 288.

Clemson had the most with 42 players as the Tigers have at least one player on 22 of the 32 NFL rosters. Among them is rookie K.J. Henry of the Washington Commanders, who is a graduate of West Forsyth.

Miami is second with 30 players and Pitt and Virginia Tech each have 27 players in the NFL.