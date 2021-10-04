Freshman kicker Andrew Brown delivering in a big way through A&T's four games

GREENSBORO — One of the perks of playing close to home became evident Saturday for Andrew Brown, a freshman placekicker for the N.C. A&T football team.

After the Aggies dispatched of Robert Morris rather easily at Truist Stadium, the West Davidson High School graduate hung out with his parents in the parking lot after the game.

He had to be summoned to talk to a journalist, and told his parents he’d be right back.

“That’s really a great thing because our house is about 45 minutes from here,” said Brown, who has made seven of eight field-goal attempts and all 12 points-after for the Aggies, who will play North Alabama at home on Saturday.

Brown, who graduated in 2020, arrived in Greensboro last fall and acclimated himself to college life without pressure.

“I do think that helped me with us not playing at all last season, even though it was disappointing,” said Brown, whose father, Chris, is the boys soccer coach at West Davidson. “We all wanted to play, but we also understood that we couldn’t.”

Dominic Frescura, the Aggies' kicking coach, discovered Brown at a kicking camp in 2019 and watched his progress in high school, showing video to head coach Sam Washington and assistants.