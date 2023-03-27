It didn’t take long for freshman Morgan Ketchum to make her mark on the Virginia Tech women’s golf team.

Ketchum, a graduate of Reagan High School, shot 69-70-72 to share medalist honors at the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

It was Ketchum’s first individual title as she helped the Hokies to a seventh-place finish.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ketchum said. “I played really well, and my teammate Becca Dinunzio (tied for fifth) also had a really good finish. Our team performed better than our last couple of events, so it was really nice to see that all the changes and work we put in are helping us improve.”

Ketchum shot 5-under for the 54 holes and tied with LSU's Ingrid Lindblad, Clemson's Annabelle Pancake and Illinois' Crystal Wang.

By sharing medalist honors, Ketchum became the fourth Hokie in program history to win at least a share of an individual title, joining Elizabeth Bose, Emily Mahar and Keerattriya Foocharoen.

Ketchum, who chose Virginia Tech over Notre Dame, UNC Wilmington, Boston College and Furman, was part of three state championship teams at Reagan and was also a winner of the individual state title in the fall of 2021. She also won more than 10 junior titles in her career.

In her short career at Virginia Tech, she's played in nine tournaments with three top 25 finishes and she leads the team with a 72.8 stroke average.

The Hokies have one more regular-season tournament before competing at Sedgefield Country Club from April 13-16 in the ACC Women's Championship.