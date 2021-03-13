Georgia Tech wins ACC championship with 80-75 win over Florida State

This time, the ACC championship was settled on the court.

A little more than a year after the ACC Tournament was cancelled in midstream because of the COVID-19 pandemic that was approaching our daily lives, Georgia Tech beat Florida State 80-75 at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday night.

Last season the Seminoles, who were the regular-season champions, were declared the tournament champions after then-Commissioner John Swofford pulled the plug on the tournament.

Despite two cancelled games because of COVID-19 issues with Duke and Virginia, the tournament continued and a championship game was actually played.

What it means for Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets played just two games in the tournament because of COVID-19 issues cancelling the semifinal against Virginia. They will head into the NCAA Tournament with a boatload of confidence.

What it means for Florida State

The Seminoles had a chance to be a top four seed but that is now a pipedream with the loss. The NCAA Tournament pairings will come out on Sunday night and the Seminoles will likely be a five or six seed.

Stars