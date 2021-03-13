Georgia Tech wins ACC championship with 80-75 win over Florida State

This time, the ACC championship was settled on the court.
A little more than a year after the ACC Tournament was cancelled in midstream because of the COVID-19 pandemic that was approaching our daily lives, Georgia Tech beat Florida State 80-75 at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday night.
Last season the Seminoles, who were the regular-season champions, were declared the tournament champions after then-Commissioner John Swofford pulled the plug on the tournament.
Despite two cancelled games because of COVID-19 issues with Duke and Virginia, the tournament continued and a championship game was actually played.
What it means for Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets played just two games in the tournament because of COVID-19 issues cancelling the semifinal against Virginia. They will head into the NCAA Tournament with a boatload of confidence.
What it means for Florida State
The Seminoles had a chance to be a top four seed but that is now a pipedream with the loss. The NCAA Tournament pairings will come out on Sunday night and the Seminoles will likely be a five or six seed.
Stars
Florida State
M.J. Walker: 15 points, 4 rebounds.
Scottie Barnes: 21 points, 4 rebounds.
Balsa Koprivica: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocked shots.
Georgia Tech
Michael Devoe: 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Jordan Usher: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Moses Wright: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks
Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals
Observations
- Somehow through a pandemic the ACC Tournament was completed, but it will likely come with an asterisk. Duke and Virginia had to bow out of the tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests within the two programs. The cancellation of two games put a damper on the tournament but at least there was a champion who emerged.
- Georgia Tech is very disciplined, especially in its halfcourt offense. The Yellow Jackets had plenty of baskets off their motion offense and it’s something a lot of teams don’t usually have. It was noticeable against the Seminoles on Saturday night.
- The Yellow Jackets made 15 steals, an ACC Tournament record for a championship game. The Seminoles had 24 turnovers that caused plenty of problems for their free-flowing offense.
Notable
- For just the 14th time in 67 ACC Tournaments, a school from North Carolina did not win the tournament. It was also just the second time (1990 was the other) that no school from North Carolina was in the championship game.
- For the first time since 1996 neither Duke nor North Carolina were in the championship game.
- Georgia Tech won its fourth ACC title and first since 1993 when James Forrest and Travis Best led the way for Coach Bobby Cremins.
- The Seminoles were going for their second ACC title in school history. Coach Leonard Hamilton won the title in 2012.
What they’re saying
“This is why I worked my butt off,” Jose Alvarado of Georgia Tech told ESPN after the game. “I wasn’t even supposed to be on this team and (Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner) took a chance on me. This is like a dream come true.”
“Are you serious? Excuse me? These kids have made such a tremendous sacrifice all year, and our kids have been tremendous. For me to not to want to play because of somebody else’s unfortunate challenge, I thought would be unfair, disrespectful to the ACC and to North Carolina who wanted to play, and for the sacrifices our players have made. Give me a reason why I should even consider that.” Coach Leonard Hamilton of Florida State, after Friday’s win over North Carolina when asked about possiblly not playing the game.
336-727-4081