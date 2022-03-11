Greensboro, Coliseum wait quietly for ACC men's tournament to return

GREENSBORO — Stamey’s Barbecue sat quietly across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.
The ACC men's basketball tournament quarterfinals played out at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, some 540 miles away, but nobody at Stamey’s seemed interested. While fourth-seeded Miami was holding off spunky Boston College in the second afternoon game, Jackie Mabe sipped on an ice tea alone at the counter as he waited for his late lunch.
Mabe, 58, who lives in Raleigh, was born in Oak Ridge and grew up around these parts.
“The tournament should be here every year,” Mabe said without being prompted. “It’s our tournament, and we take pride in it. But I don’t get to make the decision so I guess we have to wait for next year.”
Stamey's – “91 years and still smokin,’” its T-shirts read – didn't have televisions to divert the attention of its customers in a restaurant featuring banners flowing to represent all of the ACC schools. A country song played on the speaker system, a perfect backdrop to keep the employees and the clientele from listening to silence.
While Greensboro is between ACC men's tournaments – limited spectators were allowed last season, and the event returns, we hope at full roar, in 2023 – the Gate City hasn't been silent when it comes to basketball in March.
The ACC women's final, between N.C. State and Miami, drew 9,253 to the Coliseum on Sunday. Nearly 8,000 had attended the semifinals the previous day.
South Carolina, the NCAA women's tournament's presumed No. 1 seed, is projected to be slotted in the Greensboro Regional, which will host Sweet Sixteen games March 25 and an Elite Eight contest March 27. The Gamecocks, just more than 180 miles away, have led the nation in attendance for eight straight years, attracted a sellout crowd of 18,000 for their home finale against Tennessee in February and could be a significant boost for Greensboro's economy.
Yet as the country tuned played on inside the quiet restaurant, the Coliseum, too, stood quietly since the city's favorite event had been shipped, for a third time, to perhaps the greatest city in the world but one so busy that New Yorkers barely take notice.
Kaleem Clanton, 29, an assistant manager at Stamey’s for nine years, has seen what the tournament can mean. There’s plenty to do during tournament week, whether it's ACC men, ACC women or the NCAA women.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing fans back here for the men’s tournament next year, and it’s great for business and it's fun for us,” said Clanton, a Greensboro native. “We are always moving, and it’s an awesome environment. All of our staff will be here and they are making money, so they’ll be happy.”
“This is our Super Bowl”
Justin Pas, who helps manage the food and beverage operations at the Greensboro Coliseum as part of Spectra, doesn’t hesitate when asked what the ACC men's tournament means to him from a business standpoint.
“This is our Super Bowl,” Pas said, standing in a nearly empty coliseum.
Pas, who has lived in High Point for five years after moving from Jacksonville, Fla., said next year would bring a sense of normalcy without attendance limits.
He cited the furniture market's economic impact in High Point, and the region gets a boost when the men’s tournament comes to town. The ACC men could bring in close to $17.5 million to the Triad next year, the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates.
“It’s a huge pride thing,” Pas said. “The economic impact is big and that’s a given, but the ACC and the tournament being here is what Greensboro is known for. I’ve lived here for about five years, and the ACC is big here.”
Mabe believes most coaches and players favor having the tournament in Greensboro because it’s still centrally located, no matter how much expansion has hit the league.
“The coaches won’t tell you that on TV,” Mabe said. “There’s a tradition here, and Greensboro has catered to the tournament for years and years.”
The elephant in the city
The other recent silence has been regarding the possible move of ACC headquarters, founded at the Sedgefield Inn in Greensboro nearly seven decades ago and located now at Grandover Resort.
“There’s talk of the ACC moving to Charlotte at some point, but that’s not set in stone,” Pas said.
“The ACC was born and raised here, so it should stay here,” Mabe said.
While Pas is aware of the possible move, discussion of it caught Clanton by surprise.
“I have not heard that,” Clanton said. “I didn’t even know the headquarters were here.”
Clanton said he’s not sure that moving the headquarters will matter as long as Greensboro keeps getting the men’s tournament on a regular basis. After Greensboro in 2023, Washington is the 2024 host, and no other cities have been announced.
“Honestly, I don’t think it will affect anything,” Clanton said of possible move that would affect about 50 employees.
Spectra employee Katie Parr, busy getting ready for an event Thursday night at the ACC Hall of Champions that sits within the Greensboro Coliseum, also had an opinion.
“I think Charlotte is busy enough,” said Parr, who was born and raised in Randleman.
Parr is looking forward to next season’s 70th ACC Tournament, after the 2020 event in Greensboro was stopped on March 12, two years ago Saturday, when the pandemic began to cause shutdowns and because attendance was limited in 2021.
“It wasn’t the same, so next year when everybody can come to the games again, I think it will be even better,” Parr said.
'The Big Barn' never looked so good
Rich Brenner, the late WGHP sportscaster of more than 20 years, used to call the Greensboro Coliseum “The Big Barn.” The Coliseum never looked so good these days and is doing brisk business.
The Coliseum was being set up for a concert on Friday night, and other concerts coming include The Avett Brothers on March 19, Justin Bieber on April 6 and Sir Elton John on April 19.
Concert nights are also big for Stamey’s, Clanton said, but the steady stream of ACC fans for a week next March will be great to see again.
“With COVID over the last two years we’ve lost a lot of business, but we are doing well right now,” Clanton said. “And by next year I think it will be even better and everybody will be safe so there'll be more fans here than ever before. ... At least that’s what we are hoping for.”
