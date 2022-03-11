Greensboro, Coliseum wait quietly for ACC men's tournament to return

The ACC women's final, between N.C. State and Miami, drew 9,253 to the Coliseum on Sunday. Nearly 8,000 had attended the semifinals the previous day.

South Carolina, the NCAA women's tournament's presumed No. 1 seed, is projected to be slotted in the Greensboro Regional, which will host Sweet Sixteen games March 25 and an Elite Eight contest March 27. The Gamecocks, just more than 180 miles away, have led the nation in attendance for eight straight years, attracted a sellout crowd of 18,000 for their home finale against Tennessee in February and could be a significant boost for Greensboro's economy.

Yet as the country tuned played on inside the quiet restaurant, the Coliseum, too, stood quietly since the city's favorite event had been shipped, for a third time, to perhaps the greatest city in the world but one so busy that New Yorkers barely take notice.

Kaleem Clanton, 29, an assistant manager at Stamey’s for nine years, has seen what the tournament can mean. There’s plenty to do during tournament week, whether it's ACC men, ACC women or the NCAA women.