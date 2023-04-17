Julius Reese Jr., a 6-foot-4 wing guard from Greensboro Day School, has committed to play at N.C. A&T.

Reese is the first known commitment for Coach Monte Ross, who was introduced as A&T’s next basketball coach last week.

Reese, who is also a good baseball player, was also being recruited by Winston-Salem State and Shaw.

This past season Reese was part of Coach Freddy Johnson’s NCISAA state championship team who averaged nearly five points a game. He played in the Triad All-Star Game.

Reese is a son of Julius Reese Sr., who is a former Mount Tabor track and football star who played football at North Carolina. Reese Sr., a former college assistant coach for football, is the head pro at Winston Lake Golf Course.

So happy for @JuliusReese23_ and his commitment to @ncatmbb! A&T is getting a great person, leader, and student-athlete! Proud of you, Juice! #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/xZhUR3CH6Q — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) April 16, 2023

Reese’s mom, Kimberly, works at WSSU as the executive director for events. The Reese family lives in Kernersville.

One of Ross' first priorities is to fill out his roster. Five players from this past season have went into the transfer portal.