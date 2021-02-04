Hauser, Murphy lead No. 14 Virginia past NC State, 64-57

RALEIGH — Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points and No. 14 Virginia produced a strong finishing stretch to beat N.C. State 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Jay Huff added 12 points for the Cavaliers (12-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had their 15-game ACC winning streak stretching to last season halted Saturday night at then-No. 20 Virginia Tech.

“I think we learned from that game. We were kind of in the same position,” Hauser said. “They had their run. Instead of folding and giving in, we responded with our own run.”

Jericole Hellems poured in 23 points before fouling out for N.C. State (7-7, 3-6), which won just one game in January.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett questioned his team’s toughness after the weekend setback. They Cavaliers heard that.

“I just took it personally,” Murphy said. “(I told myself) I’m going to make sure I don’t give him a reason to call me soft. We just knew we had to come out and really fight this game.”

Virginia players were intent on being more aggressive.

“You never want your coach to call you soft,” Hauser said. “We’re still getting better in that area and that showed tonight.”