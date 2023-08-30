Who knew that there is a National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum?

The museum, which is located in Milwaukee, is tapping into the HBCU market with new bobbleheads for Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T.

The bobbleheads feature the school’s mascots, and it’s not limited to just A&T and WSSU. According to a news release, there are 16 different mascots that are featured as bobbleheads from 14 different HBCU’s.

Proceeds from the sale of the bobbleheads will go back to the respective schools.

Phil Sklar, the co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a news release his company is excited about these HBCU versions.

“We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and the entire Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T communities will enjoy this new bobblehead,” Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”

Each of the bobbleheads are numbered and there are only 2,023 available for each school. The cost is $35 each and $8 for shipping per order.

For more information go to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.