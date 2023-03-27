High Point University has its next men’s basketball coach.

The school announced on Monday that Alan Huss, an assistant at Creighton, will take over the Panthers' program.

President Nido R. Qubein made the announcement in the Qubein Arena and Conference Center on campus.

"High Point University is a values-based university, and that was an important factor for us in selecting Alan Huss as the men's basketball head coach," Qubein said in a statement released by the athletics department. "Not only do Alan's values align with the university's, but Alan is also a proven leader and coach who comes to us literally from an Elite Eight finish at Creighton, where he has served as associate head coach. He knows the game as a player who reached the NCAA Tournament three times.”

Huss spent the last six seasons at his alma mater Creighton under head coach Greg McDermott. As an assistant, Huss worked closely with the power forwards, while also playing a big role in the development of the team's offense, scouting, and recruiting. Huss was elevated to associate head coach in 2021.

"From the start of this process, it was evident that there is strong institutional alignment, from Dr. Qubein through (athletics director) Dan Hauser and the entire athletic department,” Huss said in a statement. “I am humbled and excited to work towards elevating the men's basketball program to a championship level in line with the overall excellence at High Point University."

Huss takes over after G.G. Smith, a son of Tubby Smith, was fired after one season. The Panthers went 14-17 overall this past season and 6-12 in the Big South. Before G.G. was named the head coach, his father, Tubby, was the head coach for four season where he went 45-67 but retired after the 2021-22 season.

Tubby Smith is one of the most famous alumni of High Point and won the national championship while coaching Kentucky in 1998.

Huss becomes the 14th men's basketball head coach in program history.

"Alan Huss is an elite basketball coach with the reputation and experience of a national recruiter and an exceptional teacher of the game," Hauser said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have him lead our HPU men's basketball program to championship success. We welcome Alan and his wife Katie, daughters Nicky and Mary, to the High Point University family."

In Huss' six seasons at Creighton, he helped shape several players into some of the nation's top post players, including Martin Krampelj, Christian Bishop, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner — a junior on the 2022-23 team and key member of the USA Team that won the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup — was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Before returning to his alma mater, Huss had a three-year stint at the University of New Mexico as an assistant coach.

He will be a head coach at the college level for the first time.

During his playing days at Creighton from 1997 to 2001, he played under head coach Dana Altman and alongside future NBA star Kyle Korver and played in the NCAA Tournament three times.