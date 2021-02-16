High Point's Tubby Smith reflects on his basketball coaching career and his mentors, Big House Gaines, John Thompson and John Chaney

Chaney was famous for leading early-morning practices.

“Part of that discipline he had with his teams was he would practice 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning,” Smith said. “And I asked why did he do that, and he said his players had to be in bed earlier the night before. He said they were more alert at that time of the day with practice that early.”

While Smith has been an avid golfer for years, he remembers a time when Chaney wanted to learn the game.

“One time on those Nike trips Coach Chaney rode with me in a golf cart and he wanted me to teach him how to play,” Smith said laughing. “He was in a leisure suit so that was kind of funny. He thought I could teach him how to play in a few minutes.”

Hall of Fame talk

During his 30 seasons as Division I head coach, Smith has taken teams to 18 NCAA Tournaments through stops that have included Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Memphis before his return to his alma mater, to which he and his wife donated $1 million and where the Panthers will play on the Tubby and Donna Smith Court when the Qubein Arena and Conference Center opens. It's a career that could earn him a place in Springfield, Mass., alongside some of his Hall of Fame mentors.