Highlights of Mike Krzyzewski's coaching career at Duke
ACCChampionship (copy)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrating with Matt Jones after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 in the ACC Tournament championship in 2017 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Mike Krzyzewski is set to retire as the head coach of Duke men's basketball after the 2021-22 season. His Hall of Fame career will end after 42 seasons in Durham and 47 overall and features five NCAA titles and the most victories in NCAA Division I men's basketball history.

Highlights of his Duke career:

May 4, 1980 — Mike Krzyzewski is introduced as Duke’s head men's basketball coach.

March 9, 1986 — A 68-67 win over Georgia Tech gives Krzyzewski his first ACC Tournament championship.

March 16, 1990 — Duke beats Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 81-46, making Krzyzewski the Blue Devils’ winningest coach with 227 victories at the school. 

April 1, 1991 — Krzyzewski’s 336th career victory gives him his first national title. Duke beats Kansas, 72-65.

April 6, 1992 — Duke beats Michigan, 71-51, to repeat as national champions. 

Feb. 28, 1998 — Krzyzewski gets his 500th coaching victory with a 77-75 home win over North Carolina. 

March 11, 2001 — A 79-53 victory over North Carolina gives Krzyzewski coaching victory No. 600 and his sixth ACC championship.

April 2, 2001 — Duke beats Arizona, 82-72, in the NCAA title game to make Krzyzewski the fourth coach to win three NCAA crowns. 

Dec. 12, 2004 — An 82-54 victory over Toledo in Cameron Indoor Stadium gives Krzyzewski his 700th career win. 

March 20, 2005 — With a 63-55 second-round victory over Mississippi State in Charlotte, Krzyzewski surpasses Dean Smith on the all-time NCAA Tournament victory chart with his 66th win.

March 1, 2008 — Krzyzewski becomes the sixth Division I head coach to reach 800 career wins with an 87-86 win at N.C. State. 

April 5, 2010 — Krzyzewski wins his fourth NCAA National Championship at Duke with a 61-59 win over Butler.

Dec. 29, 2010 — Krzyzewski passes longtime rival Dean Smith of North Carolina into second on the NCAA all-time victories list, recording his 880th career win in a 108-62 contest at UNCG.

March 20, 2011 — The Blue Devils held on for a 73-71 victory over Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to hand Krzyzewski his 900th career win. 

Nov. 15, 2011 — Duke defeats Michigan State, 74-69, at Madison Square Garden to give Krzyzewski an NCAA-record 903rd career coaching victory. 

Jan. 25, 2015 — Krzyzewski becomes the first Division I men’s basketball coach to win 1,000 games as Duke defeats St. John’s, 77-68, at Madison Square Garden.

Feb. 4, 2015 — Duke outlasts Georgia Tech, 72-66, at Cameron Indoor Stadium to give Krzyzewski his ACC-record 423rd league victory, surpassing UNC's Smith as the winningest in ACC play.

April 6, 2015 — Krzyzewski captures his fifth NCAA Championship at Duke with a 68-63 win over Wisconsin in Indianapolis.

Nov. 11, 2017 — Duke defeats Utah Valley, 99-69, as Coach K becomes the first Division-I men's coach to win 1,000 games at one school.

March 16, 2019 — Duke beats Florida State, 73-63, in the ACC Championship game to give Krzyzewski his 15th conference tournament title and the program's 21, extending ACC records for both.

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

Breaking News