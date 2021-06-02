Highlights of Mike Krzyzewski's coaching career at Duke

April 2, 2001 — Duke beats Arizona, 82-72, in the NCAA title game to make Krzyzewski the fourth coach to win three NCAA crowns.

Dec. 12, 2004 — An 82-54 victory over Toledo in Cameron Indoor Stadium gives Krzyzewski his 700th career win.

March 20, 2005 — With a 63-55 second-round victory over Mississippi State in Charlotte, Krzyzewski surpasses Dean Smith on the all-time NCAA Tournament victory chart with his 66th win.

March 1, 2008 — Krzyzewski becomes the sixth Division I head coach to reach 800 career wins with an 87-86 win at N.C. State.

April 5, 2010 — Krzyzewski wins his fourth NCAA National Championship at Duke with a 61-59 win over Butler.

Dec. 29, 2010 — Krzyzewski passes longtime rival Dean Smith of North Carolina into second on the NCAA all-time victories list, recording his 880th career win in a 108-62 contest at UNCG.

March 20, 2011 — The Blue Devils held on for a 73-71 victory over Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to hand Krzyzewski his 900th career win.