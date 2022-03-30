House divided is a real thing with the Duke-Carolina rivalry. Or is it the Carolina-Duke rivalry?

Equal time.

That’s all Paula and Chris Christakos wanted when the married couple was asked to talk all things Duke and North Carolina.

“Shouldn’t it be North Carolina and then Duke?” Paula asks.

Chris is 1986 Duke graduate; Paula, a 1986 North Carolina alumna. The Winston-Salem couple, married for 33 years, have lived and breathed the rivalry within their marriage every chance they get.

They won't be alone on Saturday. Across the Triad, across North Carolina and beyond, couples and families who live and love together will be put to quite the test when Duke and North Carolina — or, Paula, North Carolina and Duke — meet for the first time in an NCAA men's basketball tournament on the sport's biggest stage, the Final Four, in New Orleans.

“It’s really sort of surreal that the two teams are finally playing in the NCAAs,” says Greensboro's Beth Stewart, a UNC alum and the wife of former Duke football player Aaron Stewart.

While the Stewarts will invite guests into their home, back in Winston-Salem, the Jernigan family will implement a much different game plan. Kate, the Duke graduate wife to Carolina alum Trent and parent of two children who favor the light blue, will experience this one on her own.

Almost.

“I take our dog (Dolly) with me so I have somebody to watch the game with," she says, "and I’ll go in another room.”

'Her only flaw is the North Carolina thing'

The Christakoses didn’t meet during their college days; instead, they met at a church in Winston-Salem after both had graduated and Chris had begun medical school.

“We’ve been pretty into it the whole time we were dating and even raising our two boys,” Chris says of Arthur and Teddy.

When it has come to raising their sons, the two who were married in 1989 have agreed on most everything. When Carolina and Duke play each other in basketball, they don't always see eye-to-eye.

“My side is all North Carolina, and his side is all Duke,” Paula says of their families. “And I would hear these comments from his family members when we were dating about this or that regarding North Carolina’s basketball team, and I couldn’t believe it.”

Chris says his mother would say: “I like Paula and she’s great, except that she went to Carolina.”

When prompted, they give each other grief about the other's school,

“Her only flaw is the North Carolina thing," Chris says.

These two diehard fans do share plenty of apprehension about Saturday night.

“It’s the biggest game ever in this rivalry," Chris says, "and I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

Seeing rookie head coach Hubert Davis' success in his first season at Carolina pleases Paula.

“I’m so happy for the program, and it’s been a fantastic season,” Paula says. “I mean, what are the odds that they are playing again, especially with what happened at Cameron earlier this month?”

The Tar Heels went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and beat Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s team in the final home game of his Hall of Fame career. The couple attended the game, with Paula wearing a light-blue T-shirt and Chris sporting a Duke polo.

“It was pretty awesome,” Paula says.

Chris' family has had season tickets since his late father, Arthur, worked as dean of medicine at Duke. When their children were growing up, Chris usually asked one of the boys if they wanted to go to the Duke-Carolina game at Cameron.

“One year he asked me if I wanted to go,” Paula says, with a laugh. “I looked around and said, ‘Really, you’d take me?’”

Unfortunately for Paula, both boys wound up Duke fans for most of their lives.

“When our youngest (Teddy) was about 4 years old," Chris says, "he cried to his mom because he didn’t want to be a UNC fan anymore.”

Carolina, which didn't appear certain to even make the tournament late in the season and was given little chance of ruining Krzyzewski's special night in Cameron, has nothing to lose, Chris says.

“As a Carolina hater I love that we do have another crack at them, but we have everything to lose because it’s Coach K’s last game if UNC wins,” Chris says. “If Carolina loses, then it’s Hubert Davis’ first season and they did very well and all that to get that far. But if they beat us, it’s absolutely going to suck.”

In their early years, the two wouldn’t watch Duke-Carolina games together, but that changed several years ago.

“We’ve matured,” Chris says.

They will watch together Saturday, a moment in their marriage they will remember for a long time and a unique moment in a historic rivalry that has produced so many outstanding players and teams.

Chris bristles.

“Paula’s the best thing that came out of that school in Chapel Hill,” he says.

Championships matter in this house

Aaron Stewart and his wife, Beth, dated in high school in Greensboro. They went their separate ways for college but continued to date.

Aaron, a Blue Devils defensive back from 1979 to '82, was at Duke when Krzyzewski was just getting started in 1980.

Beth, who was a year behind Aaron at Western Guilford, went to Carolina and admits she went to the football games but was cheering for Aaron.

“We’ve kind of lived with this rivalry for a long time,” Beth says.

The Stewarts have three sons, and the oldest and the youngest graduated from Carolina.

“Our oldest Josh used to say he’d never go to Carolina, but when he was given a chance to go there to play football as a walk-on, he did and ended up meeting his wife there,” Aaron says. “So it was obviously a good move for him. And our youngest, Blake, also went to North Carolina.”

Middle son Seth went to the U.S. Naval Academy, and Aaron is proud of Seth's college sports allegiance.

“It’s 3-2 in our house," Aaron says, "with Seth and I the ones who cheer for Duke.”

Beth was a junior at Carolina when the Tar Heels won the national championship on Michael Jordan's winning basket in 1982 in New Orleans. Both sons who went to UNC also experienced national championship runs.

“That means something in our house,” Beth says, laughing.

This game will bring younger people into the rivalry because it will be taken to the highest level at the Final Four, Aaron says. It’s the first time it’s happened, and the TV audience will be large.

“I remember early in Coach K’s career the press and alumni wanted him out,” Aaron says. “And I just think this is a Tom Brady story in which he was drafted No. 199 and continued to show what he could do, and now Coach K is still showing what he can do. ... The loyalty he’s shown his players and what he’s meant to the game will mean even more this weekend, and I think that will carry them to the championship.”

Aaron says they are likely going to have a few friends over to watch Saturday night.

“I think the game will be close until the second half and the momentum that Duke has had here in the tournament will carry over,” Aaron says. “And then they’ll probably play Kansas on Monday night.”

'This one is different'

Kate Jernigan, who graduated from Duke in 1997, and husband Trent, the '97 Carolina grad whom she met while he was in law school at Wake Forest, didn't need long to figure out what worked and what didn't during their first year of marriage.

“We couldn’t watch the games together when Duke and Carolina played each other,” Kate says. “Quite honestly, we can’t watch the game together even now.”

And although this Tobacco Road rivalry is captivating the nation, things are a bit quiet in their Winston-Salem household.

“We don’t really talk much about it and are sort of passive-aggressive when it comes to the rivalry with each other,” she says.

Trent adds: “It’s really been fun for us through the years. And we don’t gloat about which team wins, but that might be tested with this one because this one is different.”

The couple's two children, James and Adelaide, both play on basketball teams at Bishop McGuinness. Adelaide, a freshman, helped the Villains win the Class 1-A state championship; James is a junior.

James, at one time, stood by his mom’s side of the rivalry.

“When they were growing up we tried to be neutral, but Adelaide has always been Carolina and it wasn’t until James was in about first grade when he went to the dark side,” Kate says.

The rivalry has sometimes played out well, even for Trent, like the time Kate landed free tickets to a 76ers-Celtics NBA game from former Duke player and Sixers general manager Billy King.

“Kate went to Duke’s basketball camp in middle school and she ended up being a pen pal with Billy King,” Trent says. “So about the third or fourth year we were married we were in Philadelphia and she calls him out of the blue. He got us great seats about six rows up from the bench. And I was told by Kate to be on my best behavior. That was really cool.”

Kate says she loves to play a game with her husband at parties or gatherings when the conversation swings to basketball. She tries to remain low-key but sometimes can’t resist.

“What I really like to do is listen to Trent and when he or somebody else start bashing Duke,” Kate says. “And then out of the blue, I’ll say, ‘Well, when I was at Duke ...”

Awkward silence will follow, and Kate loves it.

“People don’t know what to do with that, and then they’ll say something like, ‘Oh, you are really a nice person but I can’t believe you went to Duke,'" she says.

Then, Kate says, she'll get a little defensive. And she'll ask.

“You really think everybody who went to Duke was evil?”

