How the ACC Tournament is playing in Brooklyn

Not having the ACC men's basketball tournament in North Carolina is disheartening for the state's natives.
It's our tournament.
And seeing it played in New York for a third time? Well, let's just say that's another punch in the gut.
Sure, us journalists can't be accused of always having the sunniest dispositions. But colleagues who are covering the tournament in Brooklyn just aren't seeing all of the clamor for the league in the media capital of the world.
Here's what they're observing:
Ah, yes. Have found where I belong in the bowels of the Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/hxSZopOY56— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 8, 2022
Brooklyn is hype for the tournament, y’all pic.twitter.com/C6DqbhSwqn— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 8, 2022
The good: ACC tournament signage is up and ready outside the Barclays Center! The not-good: the bracket is less than correct, what with Clemson listed as the 4 seed. (📸 from @ethanhyman) pic.twitter.com/2WCnHUQlan— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 8, 2022
Black Curtain of Doom. Who said we aren’t in Greensboro? pic.twitter.com/WYAQVOvO7l— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 8, 2022
New York! Media capital of the world! ACC Tournament coverage gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tBNhpRg5Oj— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 8, 2022
Oh. pic.twitter.com/cK6uCM1l29— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 8, 2022
Good sections still available here to see New York’s team in the #ACCTournament. Can have some of those sections entirely to yourself to watch Syracuse take on Florida State. Most all empty in the upper deck; most lowers not close to half full. pic.twitter.com/QAjUqm7DGs— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 9, 2022
Day 2 #ACCTournament newspaper coverage from the MEDIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD! 🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/thaI0vGqUu— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 9, 2022
For the third time in three trips to Brooklyn, when I told my Airbnb host that I was here for the ACC Tournament, they had no idea the event was happening until I told them. This would never happen in Charlotte or Greensboro. #ACCTourney— R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) March 9, 2022
The atmosphere in Brooklyn through the first two days of the ACC tournament has been … lacking. Went into Manhattan last night to check out the vibe of the Big East Tournament. In NYC, the ACC plays in the shadow of the league it decimated: https://t.co/aTvTKGMkp7— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 10, 2022
Waitress last night: "Oh, you're here for the basketball tournament?"— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 10, 2022
Me: "Yep"
Her: "Nice! I love the Garden!"
😐😐😐
That Syracuse can't fill this place still blows my mind— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 10, 2022
There's literally no reason to be here if Syracuse can't sell it out against Duke— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 10, 2022
I've seen more Syracuse fans at PNC Arena. How many hours away is that?— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 10, 2022
Syracuse has fans in New York City. Please don't act otherwise https://t.co/Sng7PD97VX
you don't think Duke — in Mike Krzyzewski's last year — would sell out the Greensboro Coliseum ... in the ACC tournament?— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 10, 2022
OOOOOOOOOOOOKKKKKKKKKK https://t.co/LbyCukY3kU
If you bet the under on number of references to the #ACCTourney on the back pages of the three New York tabloids, you're a winner. No references to the tournament. https://t.co/3F32u1NzZA— R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) March 10, 2022
At a bar 2 blocks from Barclays. They have 3 TVs. 2 are on the Big East game and one is playing Red Bull TV. #BackToGreensboro pic.twitter.com/pcW5zImaVY— SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) March 11, 2022
So, I get back to my Brookyn Airbnb late last night and was talking to a fellow guest. I tell him that I was covering the basketball tournament. His reply? "Did you see Creighton play?" No, that's the Big East Tournament! The kicker? He is a former Syracuse student! #ACCTourney— R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) March 11, 2022
I was chatting with the proprietor of a neighborhood pizzeria where I ate an outstanding calzone. He asked why I was in Brooklyn. He required more of an explanation than "ACC Tournament." After explaining, he said, "Oh, yeah, I guess I heard about that." #wearenotingreensboro— R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) March 11, 2022