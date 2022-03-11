 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How the ACC Tournament is playing in Brooklyn
How the ACC Tournament is playing in Brooklyn

Not having the ACC men's basketball tournament in North Carolina is disheartening for the state's natives.

It's our tournament.

And seeing it played in New York for a third time? Well, let's just say that's another punch in the gut.

Sure, us journalists can't be accused of always having the sunniest dispositions. But colleagues who are covering the tournament in Brooklyn just aren't seeing all of the clamor for the league in the media capital of the world.

Here's what they're observing:

