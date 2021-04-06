Hubert Davis: What he's saying

"I love this university. I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can't wait for all that comes next."

"I know where Coach Williams lives, and I know he likes to play golf. So I can find him."

“The foundation is set here at Carolina and it’s a foundation that I believe in. It's a foundation that has been tested and tried and proven successful through Coach Smith, Coach Guthridge and Coach Williams. I’ve got no desire, I’ve got no plans of going away from that foundation, because I believe in it.”

"You can't do this job unless you're a Carolina guy. It's impossible. You can't coach here, you can't recruit here, you can't work here – unless you've been here and you've experienced it. Unless you've lived it."

“I want Walker here. He’s a Carolina guy. I've enjoyed being one of his coaches last year. ... He needs to come back here and this is the right place for him. We would love to have Walker Kessler and his family back in Chapel Hill and back at UNC.”