Hurt bombs away as Duke pounds Bellamine

DURHAM — Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke's 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine 76-54 on Friday night.

The Blue Devils (2-1) raced to a 17-4 lead and was ahead 25-15 at the break behind 48% shooting. They had six 3-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday's 75-69 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan State.

Bellarmine overcame a 1-of-9 shooting start to get within 28-25 late in the first half before Duke closed with a 7-0 run, retaking a double-digit lead it never lost.

Hurt kept up his hot shooting and finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from long range. Jaemyn Brakefield made all four from behind the arc for 12 points, while Jalen Johnson overcame two early fouls and finished with nine points. Duke shot 52%.

The Knights (0-1), making their Division I debut, got 14 points from Nick Thelen and 13 from Ethan Claycomb. Bellarmine shot 43%, but was just 3 of 9 from long range and outrebounded 38-27.

