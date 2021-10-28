If you don't know what 'GHOE' stands for, you've never been to N.C. A&T's homecoming weekend

GREENSBORO — If you don’t know what “GHOE” means, chances are you’ve never heard about the show N.C. A&T puts on once every fall.
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is a happening, and it’s happening again Saturday with or without COVID-19 statistics. The GHOE is, of course, a weeklong celebration that by Saturday will focus on the actual football game between the reeling Aggies, who have lost two in a row, and Monmouth, one of the power programs in the Big South Conference that has won all three of its league games.
It’s a different homecoming week because it’s the Aggies' first season in their new conference and one against an unfamiliar opponent rather than a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, made up of historically black colleges and universities. It's also the first since 2019 because last season was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last time a full homecoming was on display was 2019. Earl Hilton, in his 10th year as athletics director, doesn’t know what to expect in terms of a crowd. The Aggies haven’t lost a homecoming game since 2010 and are 43-6 in home games in the last 10 seasons.
It’s hard to say whether the change in conferences from the MEAC to the Big South will affect the crowd, mainly because COVID-19 could be keeping folks home.
“I do think we’ve been fortunate in athletics to be able to have fans here at events, and to have in-person education has made this feel more like a normal year,” Hilton said.
Hilton admits, however, that the homecoming game is different than the other regular-season games.
A lot of events have been canceled because of COVID-19, but Hilton said the game would still be the key part.
“There’s definitely a buildup,” he said.
Coming back for more
Phyllis Cunningham, who lives in Silver Spring, Md., and her husband, the Rev. William Henry Boykin, will not be missing an A&T homecoming. Cunningham, who graduated in 1972, and Boykin, who graduated in 1971, have been faithful visitors to Greensboro for years.
“This is a big one because it’s my husband’s 50th anniversary of when he graduated, so we’ll be there,” Cunningham said.
She says that even though there won’t be a parade, she still expects a big crowd for the game thanks to the COVID-19 protocols A&T has in place. Fans have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the game.
“That’s eased a lot of folks’ fears with those protocols in place,” Cunningham said. “I also heard that ticket sales were going very good.”
As for the opponent and the new conference, Cunningham said, that doesn’t matter for homecoming.
“It’s about the game and the fellowship and the tailgating and the reunions,” Cunningham said. “It wasn’t normal to not have a homecoming game last season, so I think folks are looking forward to Saturday.”
Impact will be felt economically
Henri Fourrier, president of the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for the last 25 years, says there’s no question GHOE is an economic boost for the area.
“A&T fans and alumni do a good job of celebrating, and the impact is real,” Fourrier said.
“The two big changes are not having the parade, and they had some entertainment options that were moved from Saturday to Wednesday and that kind of caused a drop-off,” Fourrier said.
He won’t know how much of a drop-off compared to 2019 until after the weekend, but the weekend isn't expected to equal the nearly $9 million impact of 2019.
One of the most popular places to stay in Greensboro is the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons on Gate City Blvd. All 650 rooms are sold out for Friday and Saturday nights, with the average price $300 a night, a spokeswoman said.
Townplace Suites has limited availability, with a two-night stay approaching $500.
“I did hear that Grandover Resort had some rooms as well, so there are options this year compared to past years,” Fourrier said.
In past years, fans have had to stay as far away as Mebane and Charlotte if they didn't make hotel reservations in time, Cunningham said.
"I'm not sure if that will be the case this year," she said.
'Family and football'
Lut Williams, who lives in Greensboro and is the longtime owner and publisher of Black College Sports Page, said GHOE has been in the mainstream media only for a few years. Williams says the initials and meaning have been a part of A&T for a long time.
“The Greatest Homecoming on Earth thing has been around a long time, but I’m not sure where it originated,” Williams said.
Cunningham said she first heard it as a freshman in 1972.
“I heard it then and it’s true, it is the greatest homecoming on earth,” Cunningham said.
Stan Lewter, a longtime play-by-play voice for various networks who has called numerous A&T games, loves the vibe at homecoming in Greensboro.
“It is family,” Lewter said. “No matter what school you went to, no matter what your beliefs are, it’s just a celebration of family and football. It’s always been that way, and that’s what makes it so special.”
The 2019 game drew 21,000 at Truist Stadium. The game sold out during the week, and A&T rolled to a 64-6 win over Howard in front of closer to 25,000 fans.
Hilton didn’t want to speculate how many fans could be there on Saturday
“I hope for a sellout every week," he said, "not just homecoming."
