If you don't know what 'GHOE' stands for, you've never been to N.C. A&T's homecoming weekend

GREENSBORO — If you don’t know what “GHOE” means, chances are you’ve never heard about the show N.C. A&T puts on once every fall.

The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is a happening, and it’s happening again Saturday with or without COVID-19 statistics. The GHOE is, of course, a weeklong celebration that by Saturday will focus on the actual football game between the reeling Aggies, who have lost two in a row, and Monmouth, one of the power programs in the Big South Conference that has won all three of its league games.

It’s a different homecoming week because it’s the Aggies' first season in their new conference and one against an unfamiliar opponent rather than a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, made up of historically black colleges and universities. It's also the first since 2019 because last season was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time a full homecoming was on display was 2019. Earl Hilton, in his 10th year as athletics director, doesn’t know what to expect in terms of a crowd. The Aggies haven’t lost a homecoming game since 2010 and are 43-6 in home games in the last 10 seasons.

It’s hard to say whether the change in conferences from the MEAC to the Big South will affect the crowd, mainly because COVID-19 could be keeping folks home.