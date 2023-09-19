Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest couldn’t have said it any clearer after Saturday’s come-from-behind win on the road against Old Dominion. “Mitch is our quarterback,” he said.

Clawson was referring to Mitch Griffis, a redshirt sophomore who is now 4-0 as a starter in his career for the Demon Deacons.

It’s safe to say in his first three starts (one was last year in the opener against VMI) he had it rather easy as he picked apart three different defenses while not facing much adversity or having to do anything spectacular.

That all changed Saturday when he struggled so bad in the first half the internet was about to explode as fans wanted a change at quarterback. Michael Kern might have been warming up on the sidelines, but that was just in case the banged up Griffis was too injured to go back in.

Griffis, however, wasn’t about to go out of the game.

The Demon Deacons trailed 17-0 in the first half stalling on all eight possessions with Griffis having difficulty at every turn.

He showed his grit, his toughness and his desire to fix what happened in the first half with a very good second half. Even after an interception that was returned for 66 yards and a touchdown that put the Demon Deacons into a 24-7 hole in the third quarter it was Griffis who wasn’t going to quit.

“I just think at times if he’s your guy and you believe in him, you have to let him play through that stuff,” Clawson said about not ever thinking about going to Kern. “There’s going to be games you don’t play well for a quarter or a half. I thought he gave us the best chance to win. If he was hurt, then we would have put Michael in there.... I just think as an inexperienced quarterback you let guys play through it so they can correct it and adjust.”

Griffis found his footing and engineered four straight scoring drives that included two field goals by Matthew Dennis and two touchdown passes. The last one gave the Demon Deacons their first lead of the game at 27-24 with less than five minutes to go.

“I knew in the second half I couldn't let the team down, and didn't want to let the coaches down,” said Griffis who was 24 of 41 passing for 312 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “I don't want to win because of my own personal stuff, I like winning because I didn't let the team down.”

While Griffis helped get the Demon Deacons back into the game he said it wasn’t just him.

“We just did it together as a unit,” he said alluding to the outstanding defense that didn't allow any points in the second half. “That was the biggest thing for me, and I couldn't let this team down, so we did this together."

Maybe the fact that Sam Hartman, who spent five seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame, has set such a high bar it’s impossible to live up to. Maybe the fact that Hartman had his struggles early in his career is something fans might not remember.

Taylor Morin, who caught two of Griffis’ touchdown passes, was confident that Griffis would be fine in the second half.

"There’s no question Mitch was going to bounce back," Morin said. "There was never a sense of doubt. We all just stayed around him and honestly, Mitch was part of the catalyst that got us going at halftime. There's never a hesitation in his ability to get it done."

The competition for the Demon Deacons will only get stiffer from here starting with their ACC opener on Saturday at home at 6:30 p.m. against Georgia Tech.

What Griffis went through on Saturday can only help him as the season progresses.