Iron Five Tour helps Carolina basketball fans celebrate run to the Final Four

KERNERSVILLE – As the DJ played music for the 200 or so North Carolina basketball fans waiting for the “Iron Five” to arrive, Redbone's timeless “Come and Get Your Love” provided the perfect backdrop.

The fans, who paid $100 each for a boxed dinner and a chance to meet and greet their Final Four heroes, were getting their UNC love.

Unfortunately for those fans, Caleb Love stayed back in Chapel Hill to take a makeup exam and Brady Manek, the lone starter who exhausted his eligibility and won’t return, also missed the night.

It hardly mattered, however, because what’s different – and what has Tar Heel fans enthusiastic – is how good Coach Hubert Davis’ second team should be.

“I’m just excited to run it back,” said Leaky Black, who with Love, Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis decided to forgo professional careers to come back to try to win a national championship.

The Tar Heels surged late last season and beat Duke not only in Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium but in the NCAA Tournament semifinals before losing to Kansas in the championship game. The stirring run followed an earlier loss at Joel Coliseum to Wake Forest 98-76 that dropped the Tar Heels to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC in late January.

They won six of their next seven games and finished 11-2 after that loss to the Demon Deacons.

Before signing autographs and answering questions from fans Tuesday night at the Maddawg Center, home of the Winston-Salem Stealers girls basketball program, Bacot said the bond he has with teammates didn’t happen by accident.

“Going into next season we just kind of want to repeat what we did in March,” said Bacot, who will be a favorite to win ACC player of the year next season. “It’s about getting better and doing some of the things we didn’t do as well early last season. We have to execute and do those things better.”

The reality for Hubert Davis and his assistant coaches is they aren’t scrambling for players in the transfer portal or looking to lock up any high-ranking high school players for this upcoming season. Their 13-player roster appears set, and the team should open the 2022-23 season ranked in the top five.

Expectations will be much higher

The strong finish and appearance in the program's third national championship game in six tournaments will raise fans' hopes for a new season.

“We played in so many big games (this past season), so there’s no pressure,” Bacot said.

“I would say our whole run, we kind of shocked the world and we want to emulate that because it brought us closer,” Bacot said.

Black, who joked that he was going to turn into an offensive force for his final season in Chapel Hill, looked around at his teammates and smiled when asked why the get along so well.

“We just like being around each other and we are all just generally good people,” Black said. “We are friends before anything.”

R.J. Davis heard Black, who is one of the best defensive players in the country, say he’s going to be an offensive force next year and Davis couldn’t resist, saying, “Sounds good to me.”

Phil Ford, perhaps the most beloved Tar Heel and a former assistant coach, didn’t have the luxury that current athletes do to monetize their names, images and likenesses. In fact, years ago, only seniors whose eligibilities were complete could benefit financially from a barnstorming tour.

“I’m happy for the guys,” Ford said Tuesday night.

Brian Robinson, the coach of 10-time girls state champion Bishop McGuinness who also runs the Stealers organization, said tickets for the Carolina visit went quickly.

“It was like 10 minutes and they were sold out,” Robinson said.

Robinson wouldn’t say how much the players were paid but said the event also made money for the Maddawg Center.

“It helps that they got to the Final Four, but there were a lot of Tar Heel fans interested in this so it’s worked out well,” Robinson said about the Iron Five Tour.

The tour first went to Gastonia last week and is expected to visit Concord and Mocksville.

Now that Bacot has gone through a full season with Hubert Davis as the head coach after Roy Williams retired, he pondered the question about the difference between the two.

“They are similar, but I think offensively just the way we got into our sets a little differently is the only thing I noticed,” Bacot said.

Puff Johnson, who could move into the starting lineup to replace Manek, also attended. Johnson, however, doesn’t have Manke's shooting range.

The roles for next year’s Tar Heels won’t change much, but there will be tweaking.

As for how good the Tar Heels could be next season, Black wasn’t about to give a long answer.

“We will be very good,” he said.

