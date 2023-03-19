GREENSBORO – Ish Massoud called it his “Randolph Childress moment” and who could argue.
Massoud, a Wake Forest transfer who has played his role all season for Kansas State, hit the go ahead 3-pointer late in a 75-69 win over Kentucky in the second round of the East Region on Sunday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Childress owned the Coliseum in the mid-1990s leading the Demon Deacons to the ACC title, and he was in the second row behind the Kansas State bench cheering on “one of my guys.” It was Childress, who was an assistant coach at Wake Forest a few years ago who helped recruit the 6-foot-9 forward to Winston-Salem.
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) knocks the ball away from Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) in the second half of a second round game in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, 75-69.
Childress was there and so was Daivien Williamson, a former teammate of Massoud, making sure to give support to Massoud.
“As soon as we heard we were coming to Greensboro I texted (Childress) and said ‘maybe I can have a Randolph Childress moment,'” Massoud said in the locker room after the win that sends Kansas State to the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden where it will play Michigan State. “I don’t know if it was quite like a Randolph Childress moment or not but I’ll take it.”
During his time with Kansas State this season Massoud has averaged about 15 minutes a game not playing a major role but still playing his role and trying to be a team player. When Coach Jerome Tang, who is in his first season at Kansas State, called on Massoud late in the game he delivered.
“I had confidence,” Massoud said about his 3-pointer with 2:21 left in the game that gave Kansas State a lead it would not lose. “I was just making sure I was ready and I thought during the game my role today might not be making shots but I just tried to contribute anyway possible.”
Childress, who is a basketball analyst for ESPN who lives in Kernersville, was all smiles after the game.
“I’m just proud of him,” Childress said. “He hit the biggest shot to put them up and we talk about it all the time and I tell him to stay ready, your team is winning and play your role. And he’s doing that.”
Williamson, who has finished his career at Wake Forest, said: “That was a big shot he hit. I’m proud of him, and I’m glad I could see it in person.”
Doing the heavy lifting was guard Markquis Nowell, who is listed as 5-foot-8. He was the smallest player on the court but he was also the best player as well scoring 27 points on 7 of 14 shooting with two rebounds and nine assists. Nowell, who is from Harlem, now gets to head back home to play in the Sweet 16.
Keyontae Johnson added 13 points and Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Desi Sills each had 12 points. Massoud played his 15 minutes, and his only basket was a big one as he also had two assists.
Tomlin said: “Ish is an amazing player and you might not see it as much because he doesn’t play a lot but he’s capable of making any shot. I know he’s emotional because he hasn’t played a lot but we are so glad to have a player like Ish who can hit those big-time shots.”
After Massoud put Kansas State ahead it hit turned on its defense allowing Kentucky to score just seven points the rest of the way after Massoud's 3-pointer gave Kansas State the 64-62 lead.
Kansas State had to dig deep in the second half especially since most the 16,000-plus were wearing Kentucky blue. There was one big section behind the Kansas State bench that was loud and proud.
Massoud, who is also from Harlem, gets to play on the biggest stage of his college career later this week.
“It’s surreal to do this in front of my friends and family in a familiar place like this,” Massoud said about being close to Wake Forest where he played one season for Danny Manning and then played one season for Steve Forbes in 1920-21. “It’s where dreams come true….”
