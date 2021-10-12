J.R. Smith, former NBA star, humbled by experience of competing in first college golf tournament for N.C. A&T

“He's beginning to understand competitive golf and the differences between recreational golf and tournament golf,” Watkins said.

Watkins said it’s a matter of practicing more and hitting shots he may not have had to hit before.

“His skill level didn't rise this week, but his knowledge of what he can do with his skill level probably did,” Watkins said.

Smith, who graduated from high school and went right to the NBA in 2004, had committed to North Carolina but never got to campus. Now, he’s in college for the first time at one of the largest and most prestigious HBCU’s in the country.

Thanks to C.J. Paul, who is Chris Paul’s older brother, and his encouragement Smith took the plunge to enroll in college and to play golf.

“It’s a bucket list for me,” Smith said. “To be able to live my dream twice, and being able to play professional basketball and now be able to play a sport in college. It’s been a ride for me, and I’m excited about it. I’m not content, and I know I have to get better to where I can compete.”

Smith didn’t have a particular highlight from his 54 holes. He was more encouraged by which school he was playing for.

“That was the highlight for me,” Smith said about representing A&T. “… It’s great to represent them and it’s great for the school to get that recognition because they deserve it.”

