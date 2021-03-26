Jalen Cone aims to find an NBA path away from Virginia Tech

Walkertown's Jalen Cone wants to show off all of his skills, to show he can play in the NBA.

He believes he will need to leave the Virginia Tech men's basketball program to achieve those goals.

The reserve sophomore guard has entered his name in the transfer portal. He battled an injury during the 2020-21 season and averaged 9.2 points in 20 minutes per game for the Hokies (15-7).

"He just wanted a little bigger role," Cone's father, Harold Cone, told the Roanoke (Va.) Times' Mark Berman on Thursday. "My son has a desire to play at the next level, the NBA.

"He would like to handle the ball a little bit more and do some different things and just felt like his role at VT was more catching the ball and shooting it. He got known to be a great shooter there. But … he always wanted to kind of show some more and wanted to be able to be in a situation where he can show some more. ...

"He said, 'Dad, I want to show that I can do a little bit more than that.' The goal is to be able to have the ball in his hands and be a little bit more creative with it."

Cone, who is 5 feet 10 and weighs 165 pounds, ranked second on the team in 2019-20 with 64 three-point baskets and was third with 37 in the past season.