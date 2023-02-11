Jeff Charles wasn’t just the voice of the East Carolina Pirates. As far as fans and alumni were concerned he was the purple voice of the Pirates.

Charles, 70, died on Friday while travelling with the ECU basketball team to Tulane. It’s no surprise that Charles was doing exactly what he loved and that’s following the for-tunes of ECU athletics.

Charles, who had earned the nickname “The Voice” several years ago, had been the Pi-rates broadcaster for more than 30 years calling 15 bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games.

East Carolina did not reveal the cause of Charles' death but TV station WNCT of Greenville called it a "medical incident" that required attention from ECU trainers and then emergency personnel.

He began his radio career at East Carolina in 1988 after previously serving in the same capacity at Virginia Tech, Illinois, and Furman. Charles earned North Carolina Sports-caster-of-the-Year honors from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 2000 and 2014, and most recently, was recognized as an honorary alumnus by ECU in the fall of 2015.

Charles also worked as sports director at WSB in Atlanta where he was the night-time host of a sports talk show heard throughout 38 states and Canada on the 50,000-watt clear channel station.

A Piqua, Ohio native, Charles was a graduate of the Career Academy of Broadcasting School of Columbus, Ohio and received a degree in speech communications from Goshen (Ind.) College in 1975.

Josh Graham, who hosts his own sports talk radio show on WSJS five afternoons a week in the Triad, is an East Carolina graduate who worked with Charles.

On Twitter Graham posted that “Jeff Charles was a real-life, radio super hero. He loved fixing cars, so that’s what he did. He also loved ECU. So much so that he beat cancer twice and still kept calling games. I wanted to be him and was honored to work with him.”

Because of Charles' death the game between East Carolina and Tulane scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. WCTV reported that the team was headed back to Greenville on Saturday.