K.J. Henry, a former West Forsyth star, announces he will head to the NFL draft

K.J. Henry, a former West Forsyth star, has decided to head to the NFL draft after an outstanding career as a defensive lineman at Clemson.

Henry, who has been at Clemson for five years and has earned two degrees, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon via social media.

Henry, 23, had his best season with 51 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He also led the Tigers' defense in quarterback hurries 13. He ends his career with 149 tackles.

"My time here has come to an end," Henry said in a video that he released through Twitter.

Henry has been an edge rusher his whole time with the Tigers and one website he's considered the 20th-ranked edge rusher who will be in the draft this year.

He has played at Clemson the last five seasons

