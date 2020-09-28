Khalid Martin released from hospital after injury in N.C. State loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former East Forsyth football standout Khalid Martin was released from a Virginia hospital Sunday after he was treated overnight for an injury suffered in N.C. State's football game at Virginia Tech.

Martin, a redshirt freshman safety for the Wolfpack, was injured while tackling Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston with 1:17 left in the third quarter of N.C. State's 45-24 loss to the Hokies. He remained on the field motionless on his back at the Virginia Tech 49-yard line as medical personnel rushed to his side.

After several minutes, a back board was brought onto the field, followed by an ambulance. Annabelle Myers, an assistant athletics director for communications at N.C. State, told SI.com's AllWolfpack website that Martin never lost consciousness and that he suffered a hip injury.

Martin was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., then later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. He was released Sunday with "no radiographic abnormalities" and returned to Raleigh, according to an update from the Wolfpack football program.

Martin has three tackles in two games this season for the Wolfpack. N.C. State did not provide an update on his playing status for the rest of the season.

