Krzyzewski's final home game ruined by inspired North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski has left the building.
But it wasn’t the storybook/Hollywood ending that fourth-ranked Duke and its fans were hoping for. Instead, the game North Carolina Tar Heels came into Krzyzewski’s building and ruined his last home game.
The Tar Heels seized control late and ended up winning 94-81 to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils were hoping to send Krzyzewski out a winner before he retires after 42 seasons at Duke and 47 years as a head coach.
“It was mine for 42 years but it’s Duke’s forever,” Krzyzewski said last week.
In the first half, Krzyzewski jumped off the bench three different times to argue with officials. He was into the game like he’s always been, fighting for his players.
When he came back from halftime he had shed the long-sleeved quarter zip white shirt for a Duke blue golf shirt.
Soon after the loss he brought his team back out to the floor for a presentation; he broke from the schedule and spoke first on the microphone.
"I'm sorry," he said. "Today was unacceptable but the season was acceptable....The season is not over."
Despite the loss none of the Duke fans left the building until after the presentation. That's a testament to Krzyzewski's legacy.
Krzyzewski gave the credit to Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels for not backing down.
"Carolina played great and they played better than we did," Krzyzewski said. "Hubert had them so prepared."
Four Tar Heels scored more than 20 points as Armando Bacot had 23 with Caleb Love adding 22 and R.J. Davis torching the Blue Devils' defense for 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting. Brady Manek had 20 points.
"I'm glad this is over," Krzyzewski said about all the extra attention brought on this week by his final home game. "Let's move on and get to the tournaments. I'm disappointed that I didn't help us get that last win...."
Making the pilgrimage
Chanel Johnson and her nephew, Jai, made the long trip from Trenton, New Jersey just to be around Cameron Indoor Stadium for Krzyzewski’s last game.
Jai will be celebrating his 12th birthday next week so his aunt brought him to Durham. They don’t have tickets but planned to watch from Wallace Wade Stadium on a big screen.
“We came to a game earlier this year against The Citadel,” Jai said. “But to see all of this out here before the game is just a great experience.”
Chanel said they don’t have tickets for the game but it doesn’t matter.
“We’re here to soak it all in and just experience everything about the Cameron experience,” Chanel said. “This is more than a bucket list thing to be out here.”
Nearly 100 former players in attendance
The best of the best of former Duke players who were coached by Krzyzewski were in attendance at Saturday’s game.
Before going into the game Steve Wojciechowski summed it up best as to what it was like playing for Krzyzewski.
“It’s hard to put in words what this all means,” Wojciechowski said. “For each one of his players there’s a personal journey and he’s been a huge part of those journeys. To be back here for this game and his senior night that tape plays in your head. He’s one of a kind.”
Before the game the former Duke players came onto the court and Krzyzewski walked through a line of them. At halftime on the video board the school displayed all of the former Krzyzewski players in attendance.
Among those seated behind the Duke bench were Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, J.J. Redick, Shane Battier, Kyle Singler and Jason Williams.
Other celebrities in the crowd included comedian Jerry Seinfeld, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
The many former players stood the entire game, something that the Duke students did for them when they played. However, it wasn’t enough to get the Blue Devils to overcome the determined Tar Heels.
Krzyzewski remembers Tom Butters
Last week in his weekly address to journalists Krzyzewski re-membered the late Tom Butters, who was the athletics director that hired Krzyzewski in 1980.
There was a rocky start with disgruntled alumni wanting Krzyzewski to be fired after three seasons. Butters didn’t buckle under the pressure.
“He believed in me in three times,” Krzyzewski said about Butters.
There was another time in the mid-1990s when back surgery and the mental strain of coaching nearly led to Krzyzewski resigning.
“In 1994-95 when I put in my resignation and (Butters) said no way,” Krzyzewski said.
P.A. announcer grew up in ACC country
Trip Durham, who grew up in Burlington in the heart of ACC country, is in his 12th season as the public address announcer for Duke basketball. He was a little anxious about being on the microphone for such a historic game.
“On Tuesday I never thought it would get here but we woke up this morning and today’s the game,” Durham said. “This is a special event and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Winston-Salem resident has deep Duke history
Dr. Chris Christokas of Winston-Salem wasn’t going to miss Krzyzewski’s last home game at Cameron.
Both of Christokas’ parents graduated from Duke, and his father, Arthur, was the Dean of Medicine.
“We’ve had season tickets since 1971,” Christokas said.
In 1986 during his senior year at Duke he jumped in a car and drove to Dallas for Krzyzewski’s first Final Four.
“I wasn’t going to miss that,” Christokas said. “And we didn’t have tickets but we somehow got a couple when we got there.”
As for Krzyzewski’s final game he said: “He’s been such an icon so it’s something we weren’t going to miss.”
Mickie and the women in his life
Krzyzewski of Duke has said for years one of the reasons he’s lasted 42 years in Durham and 47 years as a head coach is because of his wife, Mickie. The two have been married for 53 years.
“She’s made so many sacrifices,” Krzyzewski said. “In retirement she’s going to get most everything she asks for.”
Krzyzewski and his family have been mainstays in the program. The couple has three daughters who are all married with children.
“My wife has been a great coaches’ wife,” Krzyzewski said. “And I’ve been lucky because I’ve seen a women’s wisdom.”
The family shared a moment just after the loss when they huddled on the court before the short presentation to honor Krzyzewski. His three daughters and 10 grandchildren were there for the presentation.
Then he walked off the court for the last time with is family with the students chanting "Our house, our house."
Dick Vitale should be here
Dick Vitale and Krzyzewski hit the scene about the same time in the early 1980s when ESPN was just getting started. The two have been good friends in their fight to raise money for cancer.
It was Vitale who looked at the students camping out in the mid-1980s for tickets and called them crazy. That’s how the nickname Cameron Crazies got its start.
Vitale, 82, is battling cancer in Sarasota, Fla. and hasn’t been calling games this season.
On Friday Vitale sent an open letter to Krzyzewski about the final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
“Now, as I have endured a six-month fight with several cancers, I have felt your caring way,” Vitale wrote on ESPN.com “Your countless messages have lifted my spirits like you can't even imagine. Yes, my friend, you are the GOAT as a coach, but you are also one of the best people I have ever met. I'm praying that the journey you and your "general manager," Mickie, will now take includes health and happiness.”
Enhancing Cameron Indoor Stadium
Krzyzewski said he won’t hover next season when he’s officially retired.
What he would like to do is look into improving things around the program.
“How do we enhance Cameron?” Krzyzewski said. “There are two buildings here in the athletics with Cameron and Card (gym). These are historic places and they aren’t just buildings, they are the very fabric of this university so I’d like to try and figure that out.”
