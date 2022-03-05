Krzyzewski's final home game ruined by inspired North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Chanel said they don’t have tickets for the game but it doesn’t matter.

“We’re here to soak it all in and just experience everything about the Cameron experience,” Chanel said. “This is more than a bucket list thing to be out here.”

Nearly 100 former players in attendance

The best of the best of former Duke players who were coached by Krzyzewski were in attendance at Saturday’s game.

Before going into the game Steve Wojciechowski summed it up best as to what it was like playing for Krzyzewski.

“It’s hard to put in words what this all means,” Wojciechowski said. “For each one of his players there’s a personal journey and he’s been a huge part of those journeys. To be back here for this game and his senior night that tape plays in your head. He’s one of a kind.”

Before the game the former Duke players came onto the court and Krzyzewski walked through a line of them. At halftime on the video board the school displayed all of the former Krzyzewski players in attendance.